NYS coronavirus update, August 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
Health officials say based on data entered into the online GISAID sequence repository, approximately 95% of recent positives in New York State are linked to the Delta variant for samples collected between August 1 and August 14, 2021.
“New Yorkers worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of the COVID virus in their communities and we cannot afford to take any steps backward,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine has repeatedly been proven effective against the virus and with the ongoing spread of the Delta variant, it is crucial that you get vaccinated if you haven’t already. It’s free, it’s available and it’s effective.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
· Test Results Reported – 156,128
· Total Positive – 4,737
· Percent Positive – 3.03%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,888 (+75)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 322
· Patients in ICU – 381 (+12)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 157 (+9)
· Total Discharges – 189,602 (+242)
· Deaths – 20
· Total Deaths – 43,299
· Total vaccine doses administered – 23,020,994
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,233
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 318,446
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.58%
|4.55%
|4.61%
|Central New York
|4.67%
|4.76%
|4.71%
|Finger Lakes
|4.25%
|4.20%
|4.14%
|Long Island
|3.84%
|3.90%
|3.94%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.16%
|3.25%
|3.25%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.77%
|3.67%
|3.48%
|New York City
|2.58%
|2.60%
|2.62%
|North Country
|4.23%
|4.18%
|4.40%
|Southern Tier
|3.72%
|3.75%
|3.91%
|Western New York
|3.30%
|3.27%
|3.37%
|Statewide
|3.09%
|3.13%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Bronx
|3.08%
|3.07%
|2.98%
|Kings
|2.51%
|2.53%
|2.67%
|New York
|2.02%
|2.07%
|2.08%
|Queens
|2.74%
|2.79%
|2.74%
|Richmond
|3.67%
|3.61%
|3.46%
Tuesday, 4,737 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,200,640. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,965
|62
|Allegany
|3,633
|3
|Broome
|19,365
|43
|Cattaraugus
|5,912
|10
|Cayuga
|6,745
|34
|Chautauqua
|9,239
|23
|Chemung
|8,023
|15
|Chenango
|3,726
|13
|Clinton
|4,955
|2
|Columbia
|4,231
|12
|Cortland
|4,118
|17
|Delaware
|2,569
|7
|Dutchess
|31,001
|72
|Erie
|92,555
|131
|Essex
|1,706
|5
|Franklin
|2,687
|17
|Fulton
|4,595
|8
|Genesee
|5,550
|13
|Greene
|3,564
|3
|Hamilton
|338
|3
|Herkimer
|5,399
|7
|Jefferson
|6,421
|16
|Lewis
|2,916
|5
|Livingston
|4,635
|5
|Madison
|4,741
|12
|Monroe
|72,039
|135
|Montgomery
|4,442
|14
|Nassau
|193,324
|385
|Niagara
|20,641
|28
|NYC
|993,052
|2,079
|Oneida
|23,380
|44
|Onondaga
|40,912
|105
|Ontario
|7,711
|19
|Orange
|50,725
|124
|Orleans
|3,225
|4
|Oswego
|8,033
|22
|Otsego
|3,664
|13
|Putnam
|11,055
|21
|Rensselaer
|11,926
|38
|Rockland
|48,497
|45
|Saratoga
|16,516
|45
|Schenectady
|13,943
|43
|Schoharie
|1,816
|2
|Schuyler
|1,105
|2
|Seneca
|2,096
|8
|St. Lawrence
|7,053
|38
|Steuben
|7,149
|19
|Suffolk
|210,420
|528
|Sullivan
|7,064
|24
|Tioga
|3,990
|9
|Tompkins
|4,697
|36
|Ulster
|14,683
|73
|Warren
|4,010
|33
|Washington
|3,342
|15
|Wayne
|6,075
|8
|Westchester
|134,590
|234
|Wyoming
|3,660
|5
|Yates
|1,216
|1
Tuesday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,299. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
Tuesday, 32,651 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,955 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|707,520
|1,396
|654,052
|946
|Central New York
|555,433
|722
|518,841
|565
|Finger Lakes
|716,245
|1,299
|672,373
|937
|Long Island
|1,683,825
|5,881
|1,506,954
|3,686
|Mid-Hudson
|1,336,655
|4,271
|1,194,636
|2,805
|Mohawk Valley
|276,348
|499
|256,529
|354
|New York City
|5,929,544
|16,469
|5,298,056
|10,946
|North Country
|256,580
|296
|233,937
|279
|Southern Tier
|367,340
|526
|341,706
|352
|Western New York
|780,098
|1,292
|721,465
|1,085
|Statewide
|12,609,588
|32,651
|11,398,549
|21,955