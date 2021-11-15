NYS: Coronavirus update, Nov. 15

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over, but the vaccine helps us maintain the progress we’ve made in keeping each other safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Winter months are fast approaching and we cannot let our guard down. Wear a mask indoors, wash your hands, and if you haven’t gotten your vaccine, now is the time to do so. Booster shots are also available to those who continue to feel at risk to the virus. With expanded eligibility and shots readily available, getting your vaccine is as easy as ever.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 113,955

· Total Positive – 4,572

· Percent Positive – 4.01%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,963 (+48)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 234

· Patients in ICU – 404 (+5)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 211 (-5)

· Total Discharges – 211,578 (+188)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,037

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,623

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,446,997

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 53,987

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 645,904

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.6%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, November 12, 2021 Saturday, November 13, 2021 Sunday, November 14, 2021 Capital Region 5.43% 5.56% 5.62% Central New York 5.33% 5.58% 5.54% Finger Lakes 8.08% 8.25% 8.44% Long Island 3.03% 3.12% 3.33% Mid-Hudson 2.39% 2.46% 2.55% Mohawk Valley 6.42% 6.87% 6.76% New York City 1.32% 1.33% 1.38% North Country 6.45% 6.50% 6.54% Southern Tier 4.36% 4.56% 4.61% Western New York 7.70% 8.04% 8.19% Statewide 3.12% 3.21% 3.30%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, November 12, 2021 Saturday, November 13, 2021 Sunday, November 14, 2021 Bronx 1.17% 1.17% 1.23% Kings 1.44% 1.43% 1.49% New York 1.08% 1.09% 1.12% Queens 1.41% 1.45% 1.50% Richmond 1.77% 1.83% 1.88%

Yesterday, 4,572 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,607,472. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,874 60 Allegany 5,488 22 Broome 26,738 84 Cattaraugus 8,993 32 Cayuga 9,263 23 Chautauqua 13,647 53 Chemung 12,010 30 Chenango 5,143 16 Clinton 7,537 30 Columbia 5,327 38 Cortland 5,834 7 Delaware 4,011 14 Dutchess 36,889 49 Erie 115,744 453 Essex 2,778 11 Franklin 4,896 21 Fulton 7,245 20 Genesee 7,888 31 Greene 4,665 11 Hamilton 487 1 Herkimer 7,648 18 Jefferson 10,315 30 Lewis 3,914 10 Livingston 6,520 46 Madison 6,878 25 Monroe 91,609 343 Montgomery 6,681 18 Nassau 219,935 322 Niagara 26,358 90 NYC 1,112,968 1,047 Oneida 31,043 90 Onondaga 56,228 135 Ontario 10,669 82 Orange 59,951 78 Orleans 5,049 22 Oswego 13,085 39 Otsego 4,989 6 Putnam 12,824 12 Rensselaer 16,240 46 Rockland 54,467 42 Saratoga 22,448 83 Schenectady 18,147 46 Schoharie 2,494 9 Schuyler 1,749 2 Seneca 2,950 19 St. Lawrence 11,903 23 Steuben 11,449 36 Suffolk 247,466 479 Sullivan 9,027 11 Tioga 5,878 15 Tompkins 6,978 3 Ulster 18,156 42 Warren 6,464 56 Washington 5,693 43 Wayne 9,339 44 Westchester 145,817 123 Wyoming 4,843 20 Yates 1,843 11



Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,037. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 2 Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 3 Chautauqua 1 Erie 3 Genesee 2 Kings 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Putnam 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 2 Wayne 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 18,274 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,899 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 781,052 991 712,628 223 Central New York 603,535 608 558,556 130 Finger Lakes 797,558 697 736,000 209 Long Island 1,979,246 3,020 1,759,656 738 Mid-Hudson 1,532,330 2,234 1,352,311 505 Mohawk Valley 303,769 218 281,443 83 New York City 7,043,502 8,990 6,305,535 1,526 North Country 281,720 175 254,204 62 Southern Tier 407,768 261 372,747 131 Western New York 875,233 1,080 800,105 292 Statewide 14,605,713 18,274 13,133,185 3,899

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.