NYS Coronavirus Update: November 26

(WETM) – Two more COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County in Friday’s statewide COVID update from Governor Hochul’s office.

“With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is crucial that we continue to use the tools that we know help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: wear masks indoors, wash our hands, and utilize the greatest weapon we have to keep ourselves safe – the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It’s readily available statewide. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, get it as soon as you can. If you’re in need of your second dose or your booster, you can get those for no cost, too. Take every precaution you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 182,644

· Total Positive – 6,295

· Percent Positive – 3.45%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.82%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (0) *

· Patients Newly Admitted – 371 *

· Patients in ICU – 509 (0) *

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (0) *

· Total Discharges – 214,246 (0) *

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28 *

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343 *

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 29,496,108

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,353

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 627,575

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%2

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

New Cases per 100k, 7-day average Region 23-Nov-21 24-Nov-21 25-Nov-21 Capital Region 59.15 58.38 57.05 Central New York 51.78 50.24 48.04 Finger Lakes 64.77 64.33 62.51 Long Island 33.47 35.02 33.90 Mid-Hudson 24.32 24.78 24.87 Mohawk Valley 66.59 65.03 62.61 New York City 16.81 17.10 16.79 North Country 59.84 59.36 56.02 Southern Tier 61.45 61.88 58.79 Western New York 76.53 77.45 75.58 Statewide 34.64 34.94 34.02



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Capital Region 7.04% 6.87% 6.96% Central New York 6.48% 6.34% 6.46% Finger Lakes 8.56% 8.56% 8.85% Long Island 4.28% 4.39% 4.40% Mid-Hudson 2.94% 3.08% 3.14% Mohawk Valley 7.80% 7.76% 7.75% New York City 1.67% 1.67% 1.65% North Country 7.35% 7.73% 7.82% Southern Tier 5.06% 5.13% 4.99% Western New York 9.88% 9.77% 9.67% Statewide 3.84% 3.84% 3.82%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Bronx 1.67% 1.64% 1.65% Kings 1.56% 1.59% 1.55% New York 1.29% 1.27% 1.25% Queens 2.12% 2.13% 2.11% Richmond 2.53% 2.54% 2.58%

Yesterday, 6,295 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,680,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,056 127 Allegany 5,896 29 Broome 27,944 79 Cattaraugus 9,824 47 Cayuga 9,618 33 Chautauqua 14,703 89 Chemung 12,691 61 Chenango 5,479 27 Clinton 7,953 49 Columbia 5,617 17 Cortland 6,040 20 Delaware 4,301 19 Dutchess 37,697 70 Erie 122,887 594 Essex 2,946 19 Franklin 5,291 38 Fulton 7,719 41 Genesee 8,495 51 Greene 4,877 16 Hamilton 510 0 Herkimer 8,165 26 Jefferson 11,123 35 Lewis 4,145 20 Livingston 7,079 42 Madison 7,246 27 Monroe 96,417 399 Montgomery 7,073 46 Nassau 224,379 391 Niagara 28,265 144 NYC 1,127,938 1,358 Oneida 32,768 141 Onondaga 58,795 194 Ontario 11,499 62 Orange 61,633 160 Orleans 5,390 31 Oswego 13,956 66 Otsego 5,278 23 Putnam 13,055 42 Rensselaer 17,147 80 Rockland 55,201 62 Saratoga 24,180 171 Schenectady 19,131 111 Schoharie 2,623 8 Schuyler 1,900 24 Seneca 3,171 26 St. Lawrence 12,634 80 Steuben 12,268 71 Suffolk 253,212 413 Sullivan 9,443 50 Tioga 6,274 38 Tompkins 7,341 60 Ulster 18,865 80 Warren 7,131 61 Washington 6,523 67 Wayne 10,020 34 Westchester 147,549 179 Wyoming 5,199 33 Yates 1,967 14



Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence *:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 2 Clinton 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 2 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 Washington 1

* Please note, numbers in this chart are compiled through HERDS and were not submitted yesterday due to the holiday. The update of these numbers will resume today and be reflected in tomorrow’s release, November 27.

Yesterday, 13,093 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,235 completed their vaccine series.