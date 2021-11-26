NYS Coronavirus Update: November 26

(WETM) – Two more COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County in Friday’s statewide COVID update from Governor Hochul’s office.
“With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is crucial that we continue to use the tools that we know help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: wear masks indoors, wash our hands, and utilize the greatest weapon we have to keep ourselves safe – the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It’s readily available statewide. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, get it as soon as you can. If you’re in need of your second dose or your booster, you can get those for no cost, too. Take every precaution you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 182,644
· Total Positive – 6,295
· Percent Positive – 3.45%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.82%
· Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (0) *
· Patients Newly Admitted – 371 *
· Patients in ICU – 509 (0) *
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (0) *
· Total Discharges – 214,246 (0) *
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28 *
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343 *
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
· Total vaccine doses administered – 29,496,108
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,353
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 627,575
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%2
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|New Cases per 100k, 7-day average
|Region
|23-Nov-21
|24-Nov-21
|25-Nov-21
|Capital Region
|59.15
|58.38
|57.05
|Central New York
|51.78
|50.24
|48.04
|Finger Lakes
|64.77
|64.33
|62.51
|Long Island
|33.47
|35.02
|33.90
|Mid-Hudson
|24.32
|24.78
|24.87
|Mohawk Valley
|66.59
|65.03
|62.61
|New York City
|16.81
|17.10
|16.79
|North Country
|59.84
|59.36
|56.02
|Southern Tier
|61.45
|61.88
|58.79
|Western New York
|76.53
|77.45
|75.58
|Statewide
|34.64
|34.94
|34.02
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, November 23, 2021
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Capital Region
|7.04%
|6.87%
|6.96%
|Central New York
|6.48%
|6.34%
|6.46%
|Finger Lakes
|8.56%
|8.56%
|8.85%
|Long Island
|4.28%
|4.39%
|4.40%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.94%
|3.08%
|3.14%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.80%
|7.76%
|7.75%
|New York City
|1.67%
|1.67%
|1.65%
|North Country
|7.35%
|7.73%
|7.82%
|Southern Tier
|5.06%
|5.13%
|4.99%
|Western New York
|9.88%
|9.77%
|9.67%
|Statewide
|3.84%
|3.84%
|3.82%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, November 23, 2021
|Wednesday, November 24, 2021
|Thursday, November 25, 2021
|Bronx
|1.67%
|1.64%
|1.65%
|Kings
|1.56%
|1.59%
|1.55%
|New York
|1.29%
|1.27%
|1.25%
|Queens
|2.12%
|2.13%
|2.11%
|Richmond
|2.53%
|2.54%
|2.58%
Yesterday, 6,295 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,680,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,056
|127
|Allegany
|5,896
|29
|Broome
|27,944
|79
|Cattaraugus
|9,824
|47
|Cayuga
|9,618
|33
|Chautauqua
|14,703
|89
|Chemung
|12,691
|61
|Chenango
|5,479
|27
|Clinton
|7,953
|49
|Columbia
|5,617
|17
|Cortland
|6,040
|20
|Delaware
|4,301
|19
|Dutchess
|37,697
|70
|Erie
|122,887
|594
|Essex
|2,946
|19
|Franklin
|5,291
|38
|Fulton
|7,719
|41
|Genesee
|8,495
|51
|Greene
|4,877
|16
|Hamilton
|510
|0
|Herkimer
|8,165
|26
|Jefferson
|11,123
|35
|Lewis
|4,145
|20
|Livingston
|7,079
|42
|Madison
|7,246
|27
|Monroe
|96,417
|399
|Montgomery
|7,073
|46
|Nassau
|224,379
|391
|Niagara
|28,265
|144
|NYC
|1,127,938
|1,358
|Oneida
|32,768
|141
|Onondaga
|58,795
|194
|Ontario
|11,499
|62
|Orange
|61,633
|160
|Orleans
|5,390
|31
|Oswego
|13,956
|66
|Otsego
|5,278
|23
|Putnam
|13,055
|42
|Rensselaer
|17,147
|80
|Rockland
|55,201
|62
|Saratoga
|24,180
|171
|Schenectady
|19,131
|111
|Schoharie
|2,623
|8
|Schuyler
|1,900
|24
|Seneca
|3,171
|26
|St. Lawrence
|12,634
|80
|Steuben
|12,268
|71
|Suffolk
|253,212
|413
|Sullivan
|9,443
|50
|Tioga
|6,274
|38
|Tompkins
|7,341
|60
|Ulster
|18,865
|80
|Warren
|7,131
|61
|Washington
|6,523
|67
|Wayne
|10,020
|34
|Westchester
|147,549
|179
|Wyoming
|5,199
|33
|Yates
|1,967
|14
Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence *:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chemung
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Washington
|1
* Please note, numbers in this chart are compiled through HERDS and were not submitted yesterday due to the holiday. The update of these numbers will resume today and be reflected in tomorrow’s release, November 27.
Yesterday, 13,093 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,235 completed their vaccine series.