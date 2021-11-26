NYS Coronavirus Update: November 26

(WETM) – Two more COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County in Friday’s statewide COVID update from Governor Hochul’s office.

“With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is crucial that we continue to use the tools that we know help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: wear masks indoors, wash our hands, and utilize the greatest weapon we have to keep ourselves safe – the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It’s readily available statewide. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, get it as soon as you can. If you’re in need of your second dose or your booster, you can get those for no cost, too. Take every precaution you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.” 


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 182,644

·         Total Positive – 6,295
·         Percent Positive – 3.45%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.82%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (0) *
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 371 *
·         Patients in ICU – 509 (0) *
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (0) *
·         Total Discharges – 214,246 (0) *
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28 *
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343 *

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 29,496,108
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,353
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 627,575
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%2

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

New Cases per 100k, 7-day average   
Region23-Nov-2124-Nov-2125-Nov-21
Capital Region59.1558.3857.05
Central New York51.7850.2448.04
Finger Lakes64.7764.3362.51
Long Island33.4735.0233.90
Mid-Hudson24.3224.7824.87
Mohawk Valley66.5965.0362.61
New York City16.8117.1016.79
North Country59.8459.3656.02
Southern Tier61.4561.8858.79
Western New York76.5377.4575.58
Statewide34.6434.9434.02


Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, November 23, 2021Wednesday, November 24, 2021Thursday, November 25, 2021
Capital Region7.04%6.87%6.96%
Central New York6.48%6.34%6.46%
Finger Lakes8.56%8.56%8.85%
Long Island4.28%4.39%4.40%
Mid-Hudson2.94%3.08%3.14%
Mohawk Valley7.80%7.76%7.75%
New York City1.67%1.67%1.65%
North Country7.35%7.73%7.82%
Southern Tier5.06%5.13%4.99%
Western New York9.88%9.77%9.67%
Statewide3.84%3.84%3.82%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCTuesday, November 23, 2021Wednesday, November 24, 2021Thursday, November 25, 2021
Bronx1.67%1.64%1.65%
Kings1.56%1.59%1.55%
New York1.29%1.27%1.25%
Queens2.12%2.13%2.11%
Richmond2.53%2.54%2.58%

Yesterday, 6,295 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,680,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany34,056127
Allegany5,89629
Broome27,94479
Cattaraugus9,82447
Cayuga9,61833
Chautauqua14,70389
Chemung12,69161
Chenango5,47927
Clinton7,95349
Columbia5,61717
Cortland6,04020
Delaware4,30119
Dutchess37,69770
Erie122,887594
Essex2,94619
Franklin5,29138
Fulton7,71941
Genesee8,49551
Greene4,87716
Hamilton5100
Herkimer8,16526
Jefferson11,12335
Lewis4,14520
Livingston7,07942
Madison7,24627
Monroe96,417399
Montgomery7,07346
Nassau224,379391
Niagara28,265144
NYC1,127,9381,358
Oneida32,768141
Onondaga58,795194
Ontario11,49962
Orange61,633160
Orleans5,39031
Oswego13,95666
Otsego5,27823
Putnam13,05542
Rensselaer17,14780
Rockland55,20162
Saratoga24,180171
Schenectady19,131111
Schoharie2,6238
Schuyler1,90024
Seneca3,17126
St. Lawrence12,63480
Steuben12,26871
Suffolk253,212413
Sullivan9,44350
Tioga6,27438
Tompkins7,34160
Ulster18,86580
Warren7,13161
Washington6,52367
Wayne10,02034
Westchester147,549179
Wyoming5,19933
Yates1,96714


Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence *:

Deaths by County of Residence  
County  New Deaths  
Albany 
Allegany 
Broome 
Cattaraugus 
Chemung 
Clinton 
Dutchess 
Erie 
Kings 
Livingston 
Manhattan 
Monroe 
Nassau 
Niagara 
Onondaga 
Orange 
Queens 
Rensselaer 
Saratoga 
Schenectady 
Washington 

* Please note, numbers in this chart are compiled through HERDS and were not submitted yesterday due to the holiday. The update of these numbers will resume today and be reflected in tomorrow’s release, November 27

Yesterday, 13,093 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,235 completed their vaccine series.

