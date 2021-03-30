NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations trend downward

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo said New York State is moving forward in its fight against COVID-19 after expanding eligibility yesterday.

“New Yorkers have shown time and again the strength and discipline it takes to fight COVID, but there’s more work to be done before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and while those efforts are bearing fruit, we need everyone to keep up the vigilance,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expanding eligibility and opening more vaccine sites around the state but the new variants are a concern. I urge New Yorkers to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and following the public health guidance as we work to defeat the COVID beast for good.”

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 151,437
  • Total Positive – 6,488
  • Percent Positive – 4.28%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,715 (+140)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.43%
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 513
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 903 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 523 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 161,186 (+318)
  • Deaths – 61
  • Total Deaths – 40,451

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1080.01%30%
Central New York500.01%32%
Finger Lakes1590.01%40%
Long Island8270.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5560.02%43%
Mohawk Valley520.01%38%
New York City2,6700.03%31%
North Country180.00%58%
Southern Tier690.01%50%
Western New York2060.01%36%
Statewide4,7150.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region234178 18%
Central New York262173 33%
Finger Lakes397228 41%
Long Island856633 23%
Mid-Hudson678392 41%
Mohawk Valley9779 25%
New York City2,5791,910 23%
North Country5729 47%
Southern Tier12666 46%
Western New York545339 41%
Statewide5,8314,027 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.42%2.43%2.40%
Central New York1.00%1.03%1.03%
Finger Lakes1.94%2.00%2.04%
Long Island4.37%4.34%4.34%
Mid-Hudson4.76%4.80%4.71%
Mohawk Valley1.71%1.66%1.59%
New York City4.31%4.26%4.21%
North Country1.41%1.44%1.38%
Southern Tier0.73%0.77%0.75%
Western New York3.00%3.15%3.29%
Statewide3.45%3.46%3.43%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx4.92%4.66%4.41%
Brooklyn4.59%4.20%4.10%
Manhattan2.97%2.82%2.74%
Queens5.34%4.91%4.54%
Staten Island4.95%4.78%4.71%

Of the 1,850,050 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,53660
Allegany3,0184
Broome16,53038
Cattaraugus4,79231
Cayuga5,61011
Chautauqua7,90235
Chemung6,81821
Chenango2,79713
Clinton4,17722
Columbia3,67410
Cortland3,3999
Delaware1,8947
Dutchess25,89386
Erie73,561390
Essex1,4372
Franklin2,2986
Fulton3,74811
Genesee4,7699
Greene2,9506
Hamilton2930
Herkimer4,7625
Jefferson5,2039
Lewis2,3119
Livingston3,79111
Madison4,0948
Monroe56,535136
Montgomery3,56021
Nassau166,881516
Niagara16,49091
NYC828,0743,118
Oneida20,79133
Onondaga34,17649
Ontario6,31013
Orange43,015246
Orleans2,5816
Oswego6,58520
Otsego2,89017
Putnam9,46830
Rensselaer9,97342
Rockland43,375138
Saratoga13,33863
Schenectady11,77538
Schoharie1,4012
Schuyler9273
Seneca1,7836
St. Lawrence5,9236
Steuben5,90819
Suffolk181,618612
Sullivan5,48233
Tioga3,12210
Tompkins3,87812
Ulster11,91859
Warren3,16416
Washington2,66417
Wayne4,82717
Westchester119,242278
Wyoming3,0614
Yates1,0584

Yesterday, 61 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Erie1
Kings10
Manhattan6
Nassau8
Oneida1
Queens13
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Suffolk8
Westchester4

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now