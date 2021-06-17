NYS COVID data continues to decline as the state reopens

(WETM) – New York’s seven-day positivity rate decreased below 0.40 percent and has declined for 72 straight days. The Southern Tier’s seven-day average is 0.43 percent and the Capital Region leads the state with 0.34 percent.

  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.39% — Record Low for 20 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 73 Consecutive Days
  • 7-Day Average Positivity in All Five NYC Boroughs Falls Below 0.50% For First Time Since Pandemic Began
  • Statewide Hospitalizations Fall Below 600, Patients in ICU Fall Below 150
  • 76,160 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours
  • 5 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday – Lowest Since September 28, 2020

“While we have come so far in our fight against COVID and have been able to lift nearly all restrictions and get back to normal, our work is not yet over,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers have worked hard to contain the spread of COVID throughout their communities but we all need to work together to get across the finish line. We need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated, so if you haven’t already, take advantage of the state’s ongoing incentive programs and get your vaccination.”

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 119,272
·         Total Positive – 418
·         Percent Positive – 0.35%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 580 (-48)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 58
·         Patients in ICU – 149 (-9)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 86 (-4)
·         Total Discharges – 183,983 (+99)
·         Deaths – 5
·         Total Deaths – 42,896
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 20,372,195
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,160
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 551,410
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.1%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.3%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.1%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.3%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, June 14, 2021Tuesday, June 15, 2021Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Capital Region0.33%0.31%0.34%
Central New York0.59%0.59%0.60%
Finger Lakes0.59%0.58%0.57%
Long Island0.41%0.43%0.43%
Mid-Hudson0.38%0.36%0.35%
Mohawk Valley0.41%0.43%0.46%
New York City0.38%0.38%0.36%
North Country0.56%0.53%0.57%
Southern Tier0.41%0.41%0.43%
Western New York0.35%0.35%0.35%
Statewide0.40%0.40%0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCMonday, June 14, 2021Tuesday, June 15, 2021Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Bronx0.52%0.51%0.45%
Kings0.36%0.36%0.33%
New York0.30%0.29%0.31%
Queens0.34%0.34%0.34%
Richmond0.50%0.52%0.49%

Yesterday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,093,366. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7033
Allegany3,5571
Broome18,6261
Cattaraugus5,7222
Cayuga6,3381
Chautauqua8,9564
Chemung7,7695
Chenango3,5032
Clinton4,8360
Columbia4,0651
Cortland3,9260
Delaware2,3852
Dutchess29,4750
Erie89,59512
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4231
Genesee5,4361
Greene3,4030
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1901
Jefferson6,14910
Lewis2,8080
Livingston4,5232
Madison4,5642
Monroe69,01221
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,69724
Niagara20,0412
NYC937,721206
Oneida22,6325
Onondaga38,95413
Ontario7,4060
Orange48,32610
Orleans3,1200
Oswego7,6240
Otsego3,4631
Putnam10,6166
Rensselaer11,2290
Rockland46,9524
Saratoga15,3769
Schenectady13,2073
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0800
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6421
Steuben6,9552
Suffolk201,11242
Sullivan6,6740
Tioga3,8300
Tompkins4,3493
Ulster13,9121
Warren3,6591
Washington3,1620
Wayne5,7830
Westchester129,69212
Wyoming3,5831
Yates1,1790

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,896. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Manhattan1
Orange1
Queens1
Richmond1
St. Lawrence1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 30,139 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 50,608 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region656,5551,203598,5882,235
Central New York520,729773476,6052,304
Finger Lakes665,5591,496610,9823,215
Long Island1,471,9424,0601,305,0587,403
Mid-Hudson1,194,8253,1391,058,3344,875
Mohawk Valley256,626471234,7361,054
New York City5,170,18115,9064,541,20123,200
North Country234,420432215,5551,119
Southern Tier340,278643311,6211,164
Western New York719,5802,016639,6414,039
Statewide11,230,69530,1399,992,32150,608

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

