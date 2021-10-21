NYS COVID update, October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office released a statewide COVID update Thursday afternoon. The administration said 58,693 doses of vaccines were administered since Wednesday’s update. There were also 43 COVID deaths statewide.

“As COVID continues to threaten the health and safety of New Yorkers, it’s more important than ever that everyone act responsibly and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Hochul said in a written statement “It’s time to do the right thing – not only is the vaccine safe, effective and free, but vaccination sites are also widely accessible throughout the entire state. We are only going to beat this virus for good if we all work together, so please, go get your shot today and help your community become COVID-free.”

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 210,300

– 210,300 Total Positive – 4,233

– 4,233 Percent Positive – 2.01%

– 2.01% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.30%

– 2.30% Patient Hospitalization – 2,082 (-62)

– 2,082 (-62) Patients Newly Admitted – 254

– 254 Patients in ICU – 458 (-15)

– 458 (-15) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-10)

– 247 (-10) Total Discharges – 206,045 (+282)

– 206,045 (+282) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43

– 43 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,252

– 45,252 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,487

– 57,487 Total vaccine doses administered – 26,471,203

– 26,471,203 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,693

– 58,693 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,578

– 380,578 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.7%

– 75.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.3%

– 86.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.7%

– 77.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.7%

– 70.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.0%

– 64.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.2%

– 73.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, October 18 Tuesday, October 19 Wednesday, October 20 Capital Region 3.77% 3.85% 3.75% Central New York 5.38% 5.30% 5.18% Finger Lakes 4.88% 4.74% 4.62% Long Island 2.58% 2.50% 2.46% Mid-Hudson 2.18% 2.05% 2.07% Mohawk Valley 5.04% 4.85% 4.74% New York City 1.21% 1.17% 1.15% North Country 6.07% 5.98% 5.82% Southern Tier 3.90% 3.63% 3.39% Western New York 4.75% 4.81% 4.96% Statewide 2.41% 2.33% 2.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough Monday, October 18 Tuesday, October 19 Wednesday, October 20 Bronx 1.00% 1.01% 0.97% Kings 1.45% 1.36% 1.40% New York 0.88% 0.85% 0.82% Queens 1.20% 1.14% 1.10% Richmond 1.78% 1.76% 1.73%

On Thursday, 4,233 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 2,499,897:

County Total positives New positives Albany 30,838 78 Allegany 4,615 31 Broome 24,451 98 Cattaraugus 7,732 54 Cayuga 8,658 18 Chautauqua 12,428 49 Chemung 10,932 70 Chenango 4,689 15 Clinton 6,725 46 Columbia 5,009 11 Cortland 5,342 20 Delaware 3,560 14 Dutchess 35,615 52 Erie 106,417 278 Essex 2,307 15 Franklin 4,280 24 Fulton 6,331 35 Genesee 7,013 30 Greene 4,385 14 Hamilton 438 2 Herkimer 6,806 32 Jefferson 8,880 66 Lewis 3,603 17 Livingston 5,727 26 Madison 6,187 23 Monroe 84,297 252 Montgomery 5,966 26 Nassau 214,370 217 Niagara 24,031 55 NYC 1,090,615 1,045 Oneida 28,644 87 Onondaga 52,054 143 Ontario 9,352 31 Orange 57,538 86 Orleans 4,341 21 Oswego 11,668 46 Otsego 4,575 13 Putnam 12,492 23 Rensselaer 14,808 47 Rockland 53,112 65 Saratoga 20,287 92 Schenectady 16,731 58 Schoharie 2,295 6 Schuyler 1,538 6 Seneca 2,741 8 St. Lawrence 10,524 45 Steuben 10,133 53 Suffolk 239,557 378 Sullivan 8,473 26 Tioga 5,094 33 Tompkins 6,504 13 Ulster 17,273 25 Warren 5,460 32 Washington 4,613 26 Wayne 8,167 27 Westchester 143,636 82 Wyoming 4,393 22 Yates 1,647 16

On Thursday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID, bringing the total to 45,252:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 4 Fulton 2 Jefferson 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 3 Monroe 4 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Otsego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 4

On Thursday, 15,100 New Yorkers reportedly received their first vaccine dose, and 18,981 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: