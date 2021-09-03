NYS covid update, September 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 80% of New Yorkers over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose. Statewide, 64,961 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday. Also on Thursday, there were 28 deaths reported in New York.

The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Friday. “We are not through this pandemic yet, and vaccinations are the key to keeping our friends, families and neighbors safe so we can rid ourselves of COVID-19 for good,” she said in a written statement. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and it’s safe, free, and effective. Everyone eligible who hasn’t taken the shot yet should do so right away—that’s how we move beyond COVID-19 and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”



Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 180,218

Total Positive – 6,010

Percent Positive – 3.33%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,354 (+35)

Patients Newly Admitted – 330

Patients in ICU – 524 (+25)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 260 (+5)

Total Discharges – 193,678 (+288)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,667

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,853,357

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,961

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 382,134

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.4%

Daily COVID death data reported to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

Region Tuesday, August 31 Wednesday, September 1 Thursday, September 2 Capital Region 4.60% 4.80% 4.53% Central New York 4.69% 4.73% 4.49% Finger Lakes 4.61% 4.47% 4.37% Long Island 4.44% 4.27% 4.28% Mid-Hudson 3.67% 3.61% 3.53% Mohawk Valley 4.53% 4.54% 4.50% New York City 2.53% 2.43% 2.42% North Country 4.62% 4.84% 5.17% Southern Tier 3.53% 3.61% 3.38% Western New York 4.09% 4.13% 4.08% Statewide 3.36% 3.31% 3.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

Borough Tuesday, August 31 Wednesday, September 1 Thursday, September 2 Bronx 2.90% 2.86% 2.88% Kings 2.59% 2.48% 2.45% New York 1.97% 1.88% 1.89% Queens 2.49% 2.38% 2.34% Richmond 3.52% 3.46% 3.50%

On Thursday, 6,010 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, bringing the total to 2,276,253:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,109 89 Allegany 3,749 17 Broome 20,312 111 Cattaraugus 6,224 41 Cayuga 7,258 66 Chautauqua 9,809 53 Chemung 8,354 29 Chenango 3,938 12 Clinton 5,131 23 Columbia 4,380 9 Cortland 4,411 15 Delaware 2,704 19 Dutchess 32,249 70 Erie 95,148 211 Essex 1,799 17 Franklin 2,986 28 Fulton 4,944 23 Genesee 5,754 8 Greene 3,721 7 Hamilton 364 0 Herkimer 5,645 16 Jefferson 6,761 37 Lewis 2,988 9 Livingston 4,879 28 Madison 4,996 24 Monroe 74,795 218 Montgomery 4,740 14 Nassau 199,700 470 Niagara 21,175 48 NYC 1,023,141 2,219 Oneida 24,284 89 Onondaga 42,914 223 Ontario 8,037 25 Orange 52,486 130 Orleans 3,380 12 Oswego 8,646 64 Otsego 3,874 17 Putnam 11,415 13 Rensselaer 12,512 54 Rockland 49,429 60 Saratoga 17,422 72 Schenectady 14,568 39 Schoharie 1,912 13 Schuyler 1,157 3 Seneca 2,217 10 St. Lawrence 7,710 86 Steuben 7,560 40 Suffolk 218,398 722 Sullivan 7,397 24 Tioga 4,133 14 Tompkins 5,331 52 Ulster 15,456 49 Warren 4,271 20 Washington 3,512 26 Wayne 6,398 19 Westchester 137,685 193 Wyoming 3,725 6 Yates 1,260 4

On Thursday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,667:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Chenango 1 Columbia 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Fulton 1 Kings 2 Madison 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 6 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2

On Thursday, 37,913 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,834 completed their vaccine series: