NYS eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands to 16+ Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Tuesday will be the biggest expansion in New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. People ages 16-years-old and older will be eligible to get the shot.

Statewide, the ramped-up vaccination efforts have reached a large percentage of people. The governor’s office says 1 in 3 New Yorkers have at least one dose of vaccine and 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated. In the past week alone, 1.4 million New Yorkers were inoculated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at pharmacies and through county and state clinics.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot authorized for use in those 16 and 17-years-old. The state fairgrounds has opened thousands of appointments for this week administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Click here to make your appointment.