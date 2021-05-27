NYS hits lowest positivity rate since August 2020

(WETM) – New York State reached a new COVID-19 low. The statewide positivity rate was 0.65 percent yesterday, the lowest it has been since August 27. In Southern Tier, the positivity rate is 0.58 percent, which is the lowest in New York State.
- Statewide Positivity Rate is 0.65%
- Statewide 7-Day Positivity Rate is 0.81% – Lowest Since September 2; 52 Straight Days of Decline
- 1,223 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
- 300 Patients in the ICU; 177 Intubated
- 10 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
“New Yorkers have been working hard to contain the spread of the virus and their tireless efforts are being proven more and more successful every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our state continues to transition into a post-COVID world, it is crucial that we keep this momentum headed in the right direction so we begin building a better future. With that in mind, I am urging all New Yorkers to get vaccinated if you haven’t already – it’s safe, effective, and the best weapon we’ve got in the fight against the COVID beast.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 162, 450
- Total Positive – 1,055
- Percent Positive – 0.65%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.81%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,223 (-51)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -267
- Patients Newly Admitted – 143
- Number ICU – 300 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 177 (0)
- Total Discharges – 181,681 (+182)
- Deaths – 10
- Total Deaths – 42,653
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Bed in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|242
|203
|16%
|Central New York
|225
|184
|18%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|230
|42%
|Long Island
|834
|562
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|644
|369
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|71
|27%
|New York City
|2,412
|1,840
|24%
|North Country
|55
|26
|53%
|Southern Tier
|115
|72
|37%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|38%
|Statewide
|5,566
|3,894
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.15%
|1.08%
|1.06%
|Central New York
|1.52%
|1.51%
|1.49%
|Finger Lakes
|2.33%
|2.21%
|2.09%
|Long Island
|0.72%
|0.69%
|0.67%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.79%
|0.77%
|0.72%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.99%
|0.99%
|1.04%
|New York City
|0.68%
|0.65%
|0.62%
|North Country
|1.39%
|1.19%
|1.12%
|Southern Tier
|0.62%
|0.57%
|0.58%
|Western New York
|1.51%
|1.44%
|1.35%
|Statewide
|0.89%
|0.85%
|0.81%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|Bronx
|0.70%
|0.69%
|0.63%
|Kings
|0.81%
|0.75%
|0.73%
|New York
|0.42%
|0.41%
|0.39%
|Queens
|0.69%
|0.67%
|0.66%
|Richmond
|0.84%
|0.81%
|0.77%
Of the 2,082,104 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,603
|10
|Allegany
|3,519
|2
|Broome
|18,525
|17
|Cattaraugus
|5,684
|6
|Cayuga
|6,293
|4
|Chautauqua
|8,900
|3
|Chemung
|7,670
|18
|Chenango
|3,462
|4
|Clinton
|4,826
|2
|Columbia
|4,041
|3
|Cortland
|3,857
|10
|Delaware
|2,349
|1
|Dutchess
|29,359
|13
|Erie
|89,142
|55
|Essex
|1,588
|0
|Franklin
|2,535
|2
|Fulton
|4,386
|6
|Genesee
|5,415
|2
|Greene
|3,391
|3
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,158
|7
|Jefferson
|6,054
|7
|Lewis
|2,773
|3
|Livingston
|4,484
|7
|Madison
|4,532
|6
|Monroe
|68,161
|102
|Montgomery
|4,244
|1
|Nassau
|183,056
|55
|Niagara
|19,938
|11
|NYC
|932,778
|424
|Oneida
|22,429
|15
|Onondaga
|38,557
|32
|Ontario
|7,371
|4
|Orange
|48,091
|12
|Orleans
|3,105
|5
|Oswego
|7,561
|7
|Otsego
|3,438
|1
|Putnam
|10,567
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,180
|4
|Rockland
|46,821
|12
|Saratoga
|15,271
|8
|Schenectady
|13,125
|10
|Schoharie
|1,685
|0
|Schuyler
|1,051
|2
|Seneca
|2,001
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,598
|3
|Steuben
|6,884
|12
|Suffolk
|200,277
|72
|Sullivan
|6,616
|6
|Tioga
|3,774
|8
|Tompkins
|4,306
|3
|Ulster
|13,854
|2
|Warren
|3,629
|2
|Washington
|3,125
|6
|Wayne
|5,737
|3
|Westchester
|129,271
|33
|Wyoming
|3,568
|3
|Yates
|1,176
|2
Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State – the lowest single-day death toll since October 30 – bringing the total to 42,653. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Kings
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Westchester
|1