NYS is 0.1 percent away from dropping all COVID-19 restrictions

(WETM) – The New York State first dose vaccination rate is 69.9 percent, which is 0.1 percent short of dropping all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.41% – Record Low for 17 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 70 Consecutive Days
  • 37,284 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours
  • 7 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday — Lowest Since October 20, 2020

“We are moving forward to our reimagined, post-COVID future at an incredible pace. A year ago, it was unfathomable to think we’d be at this point today,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we approach our goal of 70 percent of New Yorkers with at least one dose of their vaccine, we also reflect on all we’ve been through. New York is the greatest state in the nation and New Yorkers have shown that they are a true force to be reckoned with. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine so that you can fully enjoy all that this beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones this summer.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

·         Test Results Reported – 61,634
·         Total Positive – 320
·         Percent Positive – 0.52%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.41%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 617 (-13)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 53
·         Patients in ICU – 163 (-7)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 92 (-3)
·         Total Discharges – 183,747 (+76)
·         Deaths – 7
·         Total Deaths – 42,872
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 20,099,155
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 37,284
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 560,365
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.2%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.9%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.3%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.7%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.2%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.8%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, June 11, 2021Saturday, June 12, 2021Sunday, June 13, 2021
Capital Region0.36%0.35%0.33%
Central New York0.72%0.68%0.64%
Finger Lakes0.70%0.65%0.62%
Long Island0.42%0.42%0.41%
Mid-Hudson0.43%0.41%0.39%
Mohawk Valley0.45%0.39%0.40%
New York City0.40%0.39%0.39%
North Country0.50%0.54%0.58%
Southern Tier0.52%0.47%0.41%
Western New York0.46%0.44%0.38%
Statewide0.44%0.42%0.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, June 11, 2021Saturday, June 12, 2021Sunday, June 13, 2021
Bronx0.60%0.56%0.54%
Kings0.39%0.37%0.37%
New York0.30%0.30%0.31%
Queens0.35%0.34%0.34%
Richmond0.50%0.50%0.50%

Yesterday, 320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6962
Allegany3,5550
Broome18,6193
Cattaraugus5,7200
Cayuga6,3370
Chautauqua8,9511
Chemung7,7591
Chenango3,4980
Clinton4,8350
Columbia4,0640
Cortland3,9250
Delaware2,3790
Dutchess29,4702
Erie89,5728
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5632
Fulton4,4210
Genesee5,4350
Greene3,4031
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1864
Jefferson6,1311
Lewis2,8081
Livingston4,5200
Madison4,5620
Monroe68,95930
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,62423
Niagara20,0331
NYC937,162156
Oneida22,6145
Onondaga38,92815
Ontario7,4052
Orange48,3085
Orleans3,1180
Oswego7,6223
Otsego3,4611
Putnam10,6050
Rensselaer11,2283
Rockland46,9361
Saratoga15,3623
Schenectady13,2003
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0742
Seneca2,0111
St. Lawrence6,6374
Steuben6,9520
Suffolk201,00819
Sullivan6,6720
Tioga3,8290
Tompkins4,3460
Ulster13,9072
Warren3,6580
Washington3,1612
Wayne5,7821
Westchester129,65712
Wyoming3,5810
Yates1,1780

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,872. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Kings1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Orange1
Queens1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 11,693 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,648 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region652,374473589,0681,519
Central New York518,377435468,9451,170
Finger Lakes661,211608600,6981,592
Long Island1,455,7931,3181,272,9053,706
Mid-Hudson1,183,2401,0151,035,2043,087
Mohawk Valley255,095188231,576561
New York City5,115,6156,4724,461,96613,252
North Country233,325164212,325355
Southern Tier338,264353307,305693
Western New York714,402667628,0811,713
Statewide11,127,69611,6939,808,07327,648
     

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

