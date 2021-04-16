NYS lowest COVID-19 hospitalization statistics since November 2020

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 3,884, the lowest since November 30. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.04 percent, the lowest since November 25.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to their lowest level since November 30, which is basically Thanksgiving, so we are fully back to the point before the holiday surge. I want to make it especially clear that it is the actions of a community—the actions of individuals as a collective—that matter,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know how the virus spreads, so it’s a question of your behavior and the precautions you take. The more precautions you take, the fewer people get infected. We’re at a point now where we’ve communicated all the information that we can communicate and everyone knows the facts. We’ve beseeched people to take it seriously, but it is now up to you. It’s up to you as an individual, you as a family, you as a community. Our recovery is going to be a function of how many vaccinations we take, and I believe that there is a civic and community duty for individuals to take a vaccine. No one can be safe unless everyone is safe.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 232,929
- Total Positive – 6,555
- Percent Positive – 2.81%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.04%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,884 (-79)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -467
- Patients Newly Admitted – 472
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 868 (-18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 543 (-16)
- Total Discharges – 169,765 (+498)
- Deaths – 43
- Total Deaths – 41,391
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|101
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|69
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|195
|0.02%
|38%
|Long Island
|639
|0.02%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|393
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|50
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|1982
|0.02%
|32%
|North Country
|25
|0.01%
|54%
|Southern Tier
|82
|0.01%
|48%
|Western New York
|348
|0.03%
|33%
|Statewide
|3884
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|239
|202
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|186
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|248
|38%
|Long Island
|857
|662
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|678
|413
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|79
|20%
|New York City
|2,556
|1986
|23%
|North Country
|61
|34
|46%
|Southern Tier
|126
|62
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|366
|35%
|Statewide
|5,818
|4238
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.29%
|2.25%
|2.39%
|Central New York
|1.50%
|1.44%
|1.43%
|Finger Lakes
|3.09%
|3.11%
|3.09%
|Long Island
|3.71%
|3.50%
|3.46%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.72%
|3.63%
|3.62%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.89%
|1.99%
|2.00%
|New York City
|3.37%
|3.33%
|3.27%
|North Country
|1.70%
|1.64%
|1.68%
|Southern Tier
|0.80%
|0.82%
|0.81%
|Western New York
|4.84%
|4.73%
|4.93%
|Statewide
|3.12%
|3.05%
|3.04%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|3.31%
|3.39%
|3.45%
|Brooklyn
|3.74%
|3.64%
|3.83%
|Manhattan
|2.06%
|2.08%
|2.12%
|Queens
|3.75%
|3.80%
|3.79%
|Staten Island
|4.40%
|4.29%
|4.44%
Of the 1,970,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,535
|62
|Allegany
|3,161
|7
|Broome
|17,293
|54
|Cattaraugus
|5,111
|13
|Cayuga
|5,840
|15
|Chautauqua
|8,328
|24
|Chemung
|7,098
|17
|Chenango
|3,058
|10
|Clinton
|4,511
|10
|Columbia
|3,818
|9
|Cortland
|3,528
|6
|Delaware
|2,142
|5
|Dutchess
|27,813
|93
|Erie
|81,531
|390
|Essex
|1,495
|2
|Franklin
|2,389
|6
|Fulton
|4,041
|20
|Genesee
|5,036
|8
|Greene
|3,106
|12
|Hamilton
|301
|0
|Herkimer
|4,909
|13
|Jefferson
|5,441
|17
|Lewis
|2,441
|9
|Livingston
|3,979
|9
|Madison
|4,277
|4
|Monroe
|60,528
|203
|Montgomery
|3,872
|11
|Nassau
|176,399
|480
|Niagara
|18,090
|91
|NYC
|885,546
|3,426
|Oneida
|21,367
|38
|Onondaga
|35,790
|96
|Ontario
|6,828
|17
|Orange
|45,884
|129
|Orleans
|2,741
|7
|Oswego
|6,956
|17
|Otsego
|3,161
|5
|Putnam
|10,134
|21
|Rensselaer
|10,592
|25
|Rockland
|45,527
|88
|Saratoga
|14,323
|31
|Schenectady
|12,357
|25
|Schoharie
|1,543
|5
|Schuyler
|988
|5
|Seneca
|1,866
|9
|St. Lawrence
|6,173
|18
|Steuben
|6,253
|22
|Suffolk
|192,541
|535
|Sullivan
|6,102
|41
|Tioga
|3,370
|13
|Tompkins
|4,040
|6
|Ulster
|12,919
|37
|Warren
|3,360
|11
|Washington
|2,840
|14
|Wayne
|5,213
|17
|Westchester
|125,172
|291
|Wyoming
|3,231
|5
|Yates
|1,102
|1
Yesterday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,391. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|5
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Erie
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|7
|Manhattan
|6
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|2