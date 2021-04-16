NYS lowest COVID-19 hospitalization statistics since November 2020

The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month.

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 3,884, the lowest since November 30. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.04 percent, the lowest since November 25.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to their lowest level since November 30, which is basically Thanksgiving, so we are fully back to the point before the holiday surge. I want to make it especially clear that it is the actions of a community—the actions of individuals as a collective—that matter,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know how the virus spreads, so it’s a question of your behavior and the precautions you take. The more precautions you take, the fewer people get infected. We’re at a point now where we’ve communicated all the information that we can communicate and everyone knows the facts. We’ve beseeched people to take it seriously, but it is now up to you. It’s up to you as an individual, you as a family, you as a community. Our recovery is going to be a function of how many vaccinations we take, and I believe that there is a civic and community duty for individuals to take a vaccine. No one can be safe unless everyone is safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 232,929
  • Total Positive – 6,555
  • Percent Positive – 2.81%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.04%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,884 (-79)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -467
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 472
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 868 (-18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 543 (-16)
  • Total Discharges – 169,765 (+498)
  • Deaths – 43
  • Total Deaths – 41,391

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1010.01%30%
Central New York690.01%32%
Finger Lakes1950.02%38%
Long Island6390.02%34%
Mid-Hudson3930.02%44%
Mohawk Valley500.01%39%
New York City19820.02%32%
North Country250.01%54%
Southern Tier820.01%48%
Western New York3480.03%33%
Statewide38840.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23920218%
Central New York26218630%
Finger Lakes39724838%
Long Island85766225%
Mid-Hudson67841340%
Mohawk Valley977920%
New York City2,556198623%
North Country613446%
Southern Tier1266246%
Western New York54536635%
Statewide5,818423828%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.29%2.25%2.39%
Central New York1.50%1.44%1.43%
Finger Lakes3.09%3.11%3.09%
Long Island3.71%3.50%3.46%
Mid-Hudson3.72%3.63%3.62%
Mohawk Valley1.89%1.99%2.00%
New York City3.37%3.33%3.27%
North Country1.70%1.64%1.68%
Southern Tier0.80%0.82%0.81%
Western New York4.84%4.73%4.93%
Statewide3.12%3.05%3.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx3.31%3.39%3.45%
Brooklyn3.74%3.64%3.83%
Manhattan2.06%2.08%2.12%
Queens3.75%3.80%3.79%
Staten Island4.40%4.29%4.44%

Of the 1,970,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,53562
Allegany3,1617
Broome17,29354
Cattaraugus5,11113
Cayuga5,84015
Chautauqua8,32824
Chemung7,09817
Chenango3,05810
Clinton4,51110
Columbia3,8189
Cortland3,5286
Delaware2,1425
Dutchess27,81393
Erie81,531390
Essex1,4952
Franklin2,3896
Fulton4,04120
Genesee5,0368
Greene3,10612
Hamilton3010
Herkimer4,90913
Jefferson5,44117
Lewis2,4419
Livingston3,9799
Madison4,2774
Monroe60,528203
Montgomery3,87211
Nassau176,399480
Niagara18,09091
NYC885,5463,426
Oneida21,36738
Onondaga35,79096
Ontario6,82817
Orange45,884129
Orleans2,7417
Oswego6,95617
Otsego3,1615
Putnam10,13421
Rensselaer10,59225
Rockland45,52788
Saratoga14,32331
Schenectady12,35725
Schoharie1,5435
Schuyler9885
Seneca1,8669
St. Lawrence6,17318
Steuben6,25322
Suffolk192,541535
Sullivan6,10241
Tioga3,37013
Tompkins4,0406
Ulster12,91937
Warren3,36011
Washington2,84014
Wayne5,21317
Westchester125,172291
Wyoming3,2315
Yates1,1021

Yesterday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,391. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Jefferson1
Kings7
Manhattan6
Nassau5
Niagara1
Ontario1
Queens5
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk3
Westchester2

