NYS lowest COVID-19 hospitalization statistics since November 2020

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 3,884, the lowest since November 30. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.04 percent, the lowest since November 25.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are down to their lowest level since November 30, which is basically Thanksgiving, so we are fully back to the point before the holiday surge. I want to make it especially clear that it is the actions of a community—the actions of individuals as a collective—that matter,” Governor Cuomo said. “We know how the virus spreads, so it’s a question of your behavior and the precautions you take. The more precautions you take, the fewer people get infected. We’re at a point now where we’ve communicated all the information that we can communicate and everyone knows the facts. We’ve beseeched people to take it seriously, but it is now up to you. It’s up to you as an individual, you as a family, you as a community. Our recovery is going to be a function of how many vaccinations we take, and I believe that there is a civic and community duty for individuals to take a vaccine. No one can be safe unless everyone is safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 232,929

– 232,929 Total Positive – 6,555

– 6,555 Percent Positive – 2.81%

– 2.81% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.04%

– 3.04% Patient Hospitalization – 3,884 (-79)

– 3,884 (-79) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -467

– -467 Patients Newly Admitted – 472

– 472 Hospital Counties – 52

– 52 Number ICU – 868 (-18)

– 868 (-18) Number ICU with Intubation – 543 (-16)

– 543 (-16) Total Discharges – 169,765 (+498)

– 169,765 (+498) Deaths – 43

– 43 Total Deaths – 41,391

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 101 0.01% 30% Central New York 69 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 195 0.02% 38% Long Island 639 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 393 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 50 0.01% 39% New York City 1982 0.02% 32% North Country 25 0.01% 54% Southern Tier 82 0.01% 48% Western New York 348 0.03% 33% Statewide 3884 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 239 202 18% Central New York 262 186 30% Finger Lakes 397 248 38% Long Island 857 662 25% Mid-Hudson 678 413 40% Mohawk Valley 97 79 20% New York City 2,556 1986 23% North Country 61 34 46% Southern Tier 126 62 46% Western New York 545 366 35% Statewide 5,818 4238 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 2.29% 2.25% 2.39% Central New York 1.50% 1.44% 1.43% Finger Lakes 3.09% 3.11% 3.09% Long Island 3.71% 3.50% 3.46% Mid-Hudson 3.72% 3.63% 3.62% Mohawk Valley 1.89% 1.99% 2.00% New York City 3.37% 3.33% 3.27% North Country 1.70% 1.64% 1.68% Southern Tier 0.80% 0.82% 0.81% Western New York 4.84% 4.73% 4.93% Statewide 3.12% 3.05% 3.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 3.31% 3.39% 3.45% Brooklyn 3.74% 3.64% 3.83% Manhattan 2.06% 2.08% 2.12% Queens 3.75% 3.80% 3.79% Staten Island 4.40% 4.29% 4.44%

Of the 1,970,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,535 62 Allegany 3,161 7 Broome 17,293 54 Cattaraugus 5,111 13 Cayuga 5,840 15 Chautauqua 8,328 24 Chemung 7,098 17 Chenango 3,058 10 Clinton 4,511 10 Columbia 3,818 9 Cortland 3,528 6 Delaware 2,142 5 Dutchess 27,813 93 Erie 81,531 390 Essex 1,495 2 Franklin 2,389 6 Fulton 4,041 20 Genesee 5,036 8 Greene 3,106 12 Hamilton 301 0 Herkimer 4,909 13 Jefferson 5,441 17 Lewis 2,441 9 Livingston 3,979 9 Madison 4,277 4 Monroe 60,528 203 Montgomery 3,872 11 Nassau 176,399 480 Niagara 18,090 91 NYC 885,546 3,426 Oneida 21,367 38 Onondaga 35,790 96 Ontario 6,828 17 Orange 45,884 129 Orleans 2,741 7 Oswego 6,956 17 Otsego 3,161 5 Putnam 10,134 21 Rensselaer 10,592 25 Rockland 45,527 88 Saratoga 14,323 31 Schenectady 12,357 25 Schoharie 1,543 5 Schuyler 988 5 Seneca 1,866 9 St. Lawrence 6,173 18 Steuben 6,253 22 Suffolk 192,541 535 Sullivan 6,102 41 Tioga 3,370 13 Tompkins 4,040 6 Ulster 12,919 37 Warren 3,360 11 Washington 2,840 14 Wayne 5,213 17 Westchester 125,172 291 Wyoming 3,231 5 Yates 1,102 1

Yesterday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,391. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: