NYS new record low statewide COVID positivity rate

(WETM) – New York State has reached another record low for COVID-19 positivity rates. The Southern Tier’s seven day positivity rate increased to 0.69 percent. New York City has the lowest seven day average with 0.43 percent.

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.51% — Has Declined for 64 Consecutive Days – Lowest in the Country per Johns Hopkins University

75,883 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours – Statewide Vaccination Rate is 68.9%

796 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

14 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“COVID positivity rates keep falling every day and it’s a direct result of the hard work and commitment New Yorkers have displayed throughout this entire pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have never been closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but to fully return to normal, we must continue to do all we can to get New Yorkers vaccinated. Over 9 million New Yorkers have already done their part and gotten their shot — now is the time for the rest of the state to follow suit. The vaccine has never been easier to access and with a multitude of incentives now in place, there are truly no excuses left. So, if you still haven’t been vaccinated, please, do the right thing to protect your community and get vaccinated today.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 71,953

· Total Positive – 442

· Percent Positive – 0.61%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.51%

· Patient Hospitalization – 796 (-3)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 72

· Patients in ICU – 206 (0)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 120 (0)

· Total Discharges – 183,157 (+66)

· Deaths – 14

· Total Deaths – 42,813

· Total vaccine doses administered – 19,614,673

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 75,883

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,489

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 48.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, June 5, 2021 Sunday, June 6, 2021 Monday, June 7, 2021 Capital Region 0.61% 0.61% 0.57% Central New York 0.83% 0.85% 0.81% Finger Lakes 1.00% 0.98% 0.91% Long Island 0.43% 0.46% 0.45% Mid-Hudson 0.46% 0.46% 0.45% Mohawk Valley 0.79% 0.74% 0.69% New York City 0.43% 0.43% 0.43% North Country 0.61% 0.50% 0.56% Southern Tier 0.64% 0.67% 0.69% Western New York 0.64% 0.66% 0.61% Statewide 0.52% 0.51% 0.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, June 5, 2021 Sunday, June 6, 2021 Monday, June 7, 2021 Bronx 0.54% 0.57% 0.57% Kings 0.42% 0.41% 0.40% New York 0.31% 0.31% 0.32% Queens 0.45% 0.42% 0.43% Richmond 0.54% 0.54% 0.52%

Yesterday, 442 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,089,571. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,678 3 Allegany 3,551 2 Broome 18,600 1 Cattaraugus 5,716 0 Cayuga 6,331 2 Chautauqua 8,938 2 Chemung 7,749 4 Chenango 3,489 1 Clinton 4,835 1 Columbia 4,059 0 Cortland 3,913 2 Delaware 2,374 0 Dutchess 29,452 4 Erie 89,488 16 Essex 1,592 1 Franklin 2,558 1 Fulton 4,415 0 Genesee 5,432 0 Greene 3,402 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,182 2 Jefferson 6,108 7 Lewis 2,801 1 Livingston 4,513 1 Madison 4,554 1 Monroe 68,795 27 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,449 27 Niagara 20,015 4 NYC 935,835 221 Oneida 22,569 8 Onondaga 38,849 10 Ontario 7,400 3 Orange 48,246 9 Orleans 3,117 0 Oswego 7,603 2 Otsego 3,458 1 Putnam 10,600 1 Rensselaer 11,217 2 Rockland 46,909 4 Saratoga 15,347 5 Schenectady 13,182 2 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,066 0 Seneca 2,008 0 St. Lawrence 6,619 0 Steuben 6,938 4 Suffolk 200,798 32 Sullivan 6,661 0 Tioga 3,817 2 Tompkins 4,341 0 Ulster 13,891 2 Warren 3,656 0 Washington 3,150 3 Wayne 5,765 1 Westchester 129,526 19 Wyoming 3,577 1 Yates 1,178 0

Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,813. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Delaware 1 Kings 3 Monroe 2 Oneida 1 Queens 1 Rockland 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 28,545 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 51,858 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 643,025 1,143 567,613 3,357 Central New York 512,038 935 453,754 2,193 Finger Lakes 651,791 1,222 579,518 2,758 Long Island 1,427,760 4,229 1,224,172 8,573 Mid-Hudson 1,163,220 2,637 995,970 6,047 Mohawk Valley 251,552 487 224,862 1,018 New York City 5,023,682 15,556 4,322,566 23,279 North Country 231,080 392 207,513 702 Southern Tier 333,709 543 297,658 1,550 Western New York 704,652 1,401 607,522 2,381 Statewide 10,942,509 28,545 9,481,148 51,858

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above