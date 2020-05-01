NYS nursing home staff policy change

STEUBEN, NY (WETM) – New York State Department of Health (DOH) has changed the policies for when a nursing home employee who tests positive for COVID 19 can go back to work.

Since March, 16 the DOH has been following the CDC guidelines allowing asymptomatic nursing home employees to work with some of the most vulnerable.

The DOH released a statement that said in part, “New York State Department of Health’s guidance mirrored the CDC’s position – however, going forward we will no longer adhere to CDC’s standard on this issue, and will instead require that nursing home employees who test positive for COVID-19 but remained asymptomatic are not eligible to return to work for 14 days from first positive test date in any situation and will no longer adhere to the shorter CDC timeframe. Symptomatic nursing home employees may not return to work until 14 days after the onset of symptoms, provided at least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and respiratory symptoms are improving.”

After a local nursing home, Hornell Gardens, employees tested positive, the county received hundreds of calls and messages about coronavirus-positive staff continuing to work at the facility. Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler is pleased with the new rules.

“The change in state policy, a lot of that resulted from direct experiences in Steuben County because we had in the three facilities where we did universal testing, the New York state department of health for positive asymptomatic staff to continue to work, I not a public health expert, my public health director is fantastic in, and she strongly recommended against that,” Jack Wheeler.

Hornell Gardens President, Robert Hurlbut said in a statement, “Those employees who voluntarily inform us of their personal positive COVID-19 test result will stay home in isolation for 14 days and will not return to work until they are fever-free for three days, per the new state Department of Health requirements.”

The DOH has a plan to help with staff shortages that could be a result from employees in quarantine.

The DOH said, “For those nursing homes facing staffing difficulties the State of New York has established an online portal that currently includes more than 95,000 healthcare workers across New York State and nation.”