NYS offers free passes to state parks as an incentive to get vaccinated

May 24, 2021 – Wantagh— Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, NYS Parks and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, and State Senator John Brooks today announced that every person who gets vaccinated with either a first dose, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in New York State between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021. Passes can be picked up at any New York State Park. Today’s announcement was made at Jones Beach State Park, where the already-operational mass vaccination site will offer the same incentive for those who receive their eligible vaccination. Additionally, 15 New York State Parks will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites. These 15 sites will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State is creating more incentives to get more people vaccinated, including free passes to state parks.

Under the program, anyone who receives either their first or second dose of the vaccine at a New York State-run site between May 24th and the 31st is eligible for a free two-day pass at any New York state park.

The passes will be valid until September 30th.

“I think that’s going to encourage people because people want to get back to being outdoors, they want to get back to events, they want to get back to interaction and things and also they want to be safe. That’s really what state parks offer, we offer safe and educational experiences. We offer experiences and recreation to healthy lifestyles, so I think it’ll fit very well into this, said Watkins Glen State Park Manager, Ronald Roney.

Additionally, 15 New York State parks will host pop-up covid-19 vaccination sites. these 15 sites will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.