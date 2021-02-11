NYS sees lowest COVID positivity rate since late November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across New York State, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.54 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since November 25.
In addition to that, the number of people hospitalized with the virus is down to 7,342. That’s the lowest number since the day after Christmas.
Here is the rest of the data for Wednesday, Feb. 10:
- Test Results Reported – 285,499
- Total Positive – 10,099
- Percent Positive – 3.54%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,342 (-251)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -625
- Patients Newly Admitted – 819
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,402 (-21)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 941 (-14)
- Total Discharges – 135,657 (+915)
- Deaths – 122
- Total Deaths – 36,743
Regional hospital bed capacities:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|302
|0.03%
|28%
|Central New York
|159
|0.02%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|345
|0.03%
|39%
|Long Island
|1,292
|0.05%
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|808
|0.03%
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|141
|0.03%
|30%
|New York City
|3,687
|0.04%
|30%
|North Country
|75
|0.02%
|52%
|Southern Tier
|199
|0.03%
|44%
|Western New York
|334
|0.02%
|34%
|Statewide
|7,342
|0.04%
|33%
7-Day average positive test results:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|3.40%
|3.32%
|3.03%
|Central New York
|1.87%
|1.85%
|1.79%
|Finger Lakes
|2.91%
|2.82%
|2.66%
|Long Island
|5.36%
|5.29%
|5.17%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.34%
|5.28%
|5.06%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.15%
|2.88%
|2.57%
|New York City
|5.13%
|5.08%
|4.95%
|North Country
|4.79%
|4.45%
|4.24%
|Southern Tier
|1.22%
|1.15%
|1.02%
|Western New York
|4.16%
|4.04%
|3.51%
|Statewide
|4.38%
|4.31%
|4.16%
How many people tested positive in each county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,748
|93
|Allegany
|2,721
|11
|Broome
|13,532
|75
|Cattaraugus
|4,075
|29
|Cayuga
|5,094
|20
|Chautauqua
|6,940
|31
|Chemung
|6,240
|15
|Chenango
|2,285
|19
|Clinton
|3,103
|77
|Columbia
|3,178
|16
|Cortland
|2,981
|30
|Delaware
|1,321
|20
|Dutchess
|20,477
|129
|Erie
|60,736
|388
|Essex
|1,202
|5
|Franklin
|1,753
|29
|Fulton
|2,917
|33
|Genesee
|4,159
|16
|Greene
|2,493
|14
|Hamilton
|261
|0
|Herkimer
|4,401
|9
|Jefferson
|4,352
|32
|Lewis
|1,891
|13
|Livingston
|3,278
|30
|Madison
|3,657
|14
|Monroe
|50,080
|205
|Montgomery
|2,906
|15
|Nassau
|137,196
|919
|Niagara
|14,557
|90
|NYC
|645,210
|5,193
|Oneida
|19,031
|50
|Onondaga
|31,167
|113
|Ontario
|5,446
|28
|Orange
|34,057
|148
|Orleans
|2,336
|9
|Oswego
|5,710
|22
|Otsego
|2,132
|14
|Putnam
|7,746
|47
|Rensselaer
|8,459
|52
|Rockland
|36,247
|186
|Saratoga
|11,212
|44
|Schenectady
|10,320
|37
|Schoharie
|1,089
|2
|Schuyler
|837
|7
|Seneca
|1,472
|7
|St. Lawrence
|4,833
|36
|Steuben
|5,303
|18
|Suffolk
|151,793
|828
|Sullivan
|4,444
|20
|Tioga
|2,631
|9
|Tompkins
|3,274
|27
|Ulster
|9,345
|69
|Warren
|2,654
|24
|Washington
|2,110
|16
|Wayne
|4,273
|22
|Westchester
|99,984
|675
|Wyoming
|2,643
|17
|Yates
|994
|2
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|6
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|22
|Manhattan
|9
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|9
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|14
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|11
|Washington
|3
|Westchester
|6