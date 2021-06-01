NYS seven-day positivity rate drops again; 55 days straight

Coronavirus

(WETM) – The statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.65 percent yesterday, a new low. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.52 percent, which is the second-lowest in the state. New York City is the lowest with 0.50 percent.

“New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day and as the numbers keep going down we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated. With the vaccination rate starting to slow, we’ve used creative solutions to get even more shots in arms – we’ve offered park passes, transportation tickets and even a $5 million lottery to encourage New Yorkers to take the shot while opening new pop-up sites at places New Yorkers frequently go as part of their daily routines. The days ahead continue to look bright, but we need New Yorkers who haven’t yet taken the vaccine to make an appointment or walk into a site to secure that future for all of us.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported -50,528
  • Total Positive – 391
  • Percent Positive – 0.77%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.65%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,032 (+0)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 95
  • Patients in ICU – 255 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 182,384 (+90)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 42,723
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 19,081,184
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,552
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 549,946
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, May 29, 2021Sunday, May 30, 2021Monday, May 31, 2021
Capital Region0.93%0.83%0.74%
Central New York1.50%1.40%1.42%
Finger Lakes1.68%1.55%1.49%
Long Island0.64%0.61%0.59%
Mid-Hudson0.64%0.63%0.60%
Mohawk Valley0.98%0.92%0.89%
New York City0.54%0.52%0.50%
North Country0.93%0.92%0.85%
Southern Tier0.53%0.52%0.52%
Western New York1.14%1.03%1.00%
Statewide0.71%0.67%0.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, May 29, 2021Sunday, May 30, 2021Monday, May 31, 2021
Bronx0.58%0.54%0.56%
Kings0.56%0.53%0.50%
New York0.35%0.34%0.35%
Queens0.57%0.56%0.52%
Richmond0.82%0.77%0.75%

Yesterday, 391 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,085,581. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6341
Allegany3,5321
Broome18,5544
Cattaraugus5,7020
Cayuga6,3130
Chautauqua8,9180
Chemung7,7224
Chenango3,4712
Clinton4,8300
Columbia4,0450
Cortland3,8892
Delaware2,3571
Dutchess29,3942
Erie89,31425
Essex1,5900
Franklin2,5490
Fulton4,3980
Genesee5,4232
Greene3,3980
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1726
Jefferson6,0802
Lewis2,7871
Livingston4,4981
Madison4,5460
Monroe68,48040
Montgomery4,2480
Nassau183,21217
Niagara19,98010
NYC934,146176
Oneida22,4854
Onondaga38,71512
Ontario7,3851
Orange48,1628
Orleans3,1100
Oswego7,5780
Otsego3,4481
Putnam10,5772
Rensselaer11,1923
Rockland46,8578
Saratoga15,3064
Schenectady13,1562
Schoharie1,6890
Schuyler1,0560
Seneca2,0031
St. Lawrence6,6110
Steuben6,9093
Suffolk200,54828
Sullivan6,6370
Tioga3,7951
Tompkins4,3231
Ulster13,8731
Warren3,6380
Washington3,1382
Wayne5,7450
Westchester129,39912
Wyoming3,5740
Yates1,1770

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19—the lowest single-day death toll since October 30, 2020—bringing the total to 42,723. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Erie1
Monroe1
Orange1
Rensselaer1
Schenectady1
Ulster1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 14,738 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,828 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region6327557825484961720
Central New York5047405054428651281
Finger Lakes6412245485611101376
Long Island1395173167911718093671
Mid-Hudson113880914559581442229
Mohawk Valley247631242218899396
New York City49077438159416122510783
North Country227373145203191309
Southern Tier328313438289251893
Western New York6913527855885621170
Statewide1071511314738914355223828

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.    

