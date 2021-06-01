NYS seven-day positivity rate drops again; 55 days straight

(WETM) – The statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.65 percent yesterday, a new low. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.52 percent, which is the second-lowest in the state. New York City is the lowest with 0.50 percent.
“New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day and as the numbers keep going down we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated. With the vaccination rate starting to slow, we’ve used creative solutions to get even more shots in arms – we’ve offered park passes, transportation tickets and even a $5 million lottery to encourage New Yorkers to take the shot while opening new pop-up sites at places New Yorkers frequently go as part of their daily routines. The days ahead continue to look bright, but we need New Yorkers who haven’t yet taken the vaccine to make an appointment or walk into a site to secure that future for all of us.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported -50,528
- Total Positive – 391
- Percent Positive – 0.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.65%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,032 (+0)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 95
- Patients in ICU – 255 (+3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 182,384 (+90)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 42,723
- Total vaccine doses administered – 19,081,184
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,552
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 549,946
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.93%
|0.83%
|0.74%
|Central New York
|1.50%
|1.40%
|1.42%
|Finger Lakes
|1.68%
|1.55%
|1.49%
|Long Island
|0.64%
|0.61%
|0.59%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.64%
|0.63%
|0.60%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.98%
|0.92%
|0.89%
|New York City
|0.54%
|0.52%
|0.50%
|North Country
|0.93%
|0.92%
|0.85%
|Southern Tier
|0.53%
|0.52%
|0.52%
|Western New York
|1.14%
|1.03%
|1.00%
|Statewide
|0.71%
|0.67%
|0.65%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|Bronx
|0.58%
|0.54%
|0.56%
|Kings
|0.56%
|0.53%
|0.50%
|New York
|0.35%
|0.34%
|0.35%
|Queens
|0.57%
|0.56%
|0.52%
|Richmond
|0.82%
|0.77%
|0.75%
Yesterday, 391 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,085,581. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,634
|1
|Allegany
|3,532
|1
|Broome
|18,554
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,702
|0
|Cayuga
|6,313
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,918
|0
|Chemung
|7,722
|4
|Chenango
|3,471
|2
|Clinton
|4,830
|0
|Columbia
|4,045
|0
|Cortland
|3,889
|2
|Delaware
|2,357
|1
|Dutchess
|29,394
|2
|Erie
|89,314
|25
|Essex
|1,590
|0
|Franklin
|2,549
|0
|Fulton
|4,398
|0
|Genesee
|5,423
|2
|Greene
|3,398
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,172
|6
|Jefferson
|6,080
|2
|Lewis
|2,787
|1
|Livingston
|4,498
|1
|Madison
|4,546
|0
|Monroe
|68,480
|40
|Montgomery
|4,248
|0
|Nassau
|183,212
|17
|Niagara
|19,980
|10
|NYC
|934,146
|176
|Oneida
|22,485
|4
|Onondaga
|38,715
|12
|Ontario
|7,385
|1
|Orange
|48,162
|8
|Orleans
|3,110
|0
|Oswego
|7,578
|0
|Otsego
|3,448
|1
|Putnam
|10,577
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,192
|3
|Rockland
|46,857
|8
|Saratoga
|15,306
|4
|Schenectady
|13,156
|2
|Schoharie
|1,689
|0
|Schuyler
|1,056
|0
|Seneca
|2,003
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,611
|0
|Steuben
|6,909
|3
|Suffolk
|200,548
|28
|Sullivan
|6,637
|0
|Tioga
|3,795
|1
|Tompkins
|4,323
|1
|Ulster
|13,873
|1
|Warren
|3,638
|0
|Washington
|3,138
|2
|Wayne
|5,745
|0
|Westchester
|129,399
|12
|Wyoming
|3,574
|0
|Yates
|1,177
|0
Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19—the lowest single-day death toll since October 30, 2020—bringing the total to 42,723. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Erie
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Orange
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 14,738 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,828 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|632755
|782
|548496
|1720
|Central New York
|504740
|505
|442865
|1281
|Finger Lakes
|641224
|548
|561110
|1376
|Long Island
|1395173
|1679
|1171809
|3671
|Mid-Hudson
|1138809
|1455
|958144
|2229
|Mohawk Valley
|247631
|242
|218899
|396
|New York City
|4907743
|8159
|4161225
|10783
|North Country
|227373
|145
|203191
|309
|Southern Tier
|328313
|438
|289251
|893
|Western New York
|691352
|785
|588562
|1170
|Statewide
|10715113
|14738
|9143552
|23828
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.