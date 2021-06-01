NYS seven-day positivity rate drops again; 55 days straight

(WETM) – The statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.65 percent yesterday, a new low. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.52 percent, which is the second-lowest in the state. New York City is the lowest with 0.50 percent.

“New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day and as the numbers keep going down we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated. With the vaccination rate starting to slow, we’ve used creative solutions to get even more shots in arms – we’ve offered park passes, transportation tickets and even a $5 million lottery to encourage New Yorkers to take the shot while opening new pop-up sites at places New Yorkers frequently go as part of their daily routines. The days ahead continue to look bright, but we need New Yorkers who haven’t yet taken the vaccine to make an appointment or walk into a site to secure that future for all of us.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported -50,528

-50,528 Total Positive – 391

– 391 Percent Positive – 0.77%

– 0.77% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.65%

– 0.65% Patient Hospitalization – 1,032 (+0)

– 1,032 (+0) Patients Newly Admitted – 95

– 95 Patients in ICU – 255 (+3)

– 255 (+3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-12)

– 138 (-12) Total Discharges – 182,384 (+90)

– 182,384 (+90) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 42,723

– 42,723 Total vaccine doses administered – 19,081,184

– 19,081,184 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,552

– 36,552 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 549,946

– 549,946 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.3%

– 65.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57.1%

– 57.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.7%

– 53.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 45.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, May 29, 2021 Sunday, May 30, 2021 Monday, May 31, 2021 Capital Region 0.93% 0.83% 0.74% Central New York 1.50% 1.40% 1.42% Finger Lakes 1.68% 1.55% 1.49% Long Island 0.64% 0.61% 0.59% Mid-Hudson 0.64% 0.63% 0.60% Mohawk Valley 0.98% 0.92% 0.89% New York City 0.54% 0.52% 0.50% North Country 0.93% 0.92% 0.85% Southern Tier 0.53% 0.52% 0.52% Western New York 1.14% 1.03% 1.00% Statewide 0.71% 0.67% 0.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, May 29, 2021 Sunday, May 30, 2021 Monday, May 31, 2021 Bronx 0.58% 0.54% 0.56% Kings 0.56% 0.53% 0.50% New York 0.35% 0.34% 0.35% Queens 0.57% 0.56% 0.52% Richmond 0.82% 0.77% 0.75%

Yesterday, 391 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,085,581. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,634 1 Allegany 3,532 1 Broome 18,554 4 Cattaraugus 5,702 0 Cayuga 6,313 0 Chautauqua 8,918 0 Chemung 7,722 4 Chenango 3,471 2 Clinton 4,830 0 Columbia 4,045 0 Cortland 3,889 2 Delaware 2,357 1 Dutchess 29,394 2 Erie 89,314 25 Essex 1,590 0 Franklin 2,549 0 Fulton 4,398 0 Genesee 5,423 2 Greene 3,398 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,172 6 Jefferson 6,080 2 Lewis 2,787 1 Livingston 4,498 1 Madison 4,546 0 Monroe 68,480 40 Montgomery 4,248 0 Nassau 183,212 17 Niagara 19,980 10 NYC 934,146 176 Oneida 22,485 4 Onondaga 38,715 12 Ontario 7,385 1 Orange 48,162 8 Orleans 3,110 0 Oswego 7,578 0 Otsego 3,448 1 Putnam 10,577 2 Rensselaer 11,192 3 Rockland 46,857 8 Saratoga 15,306 4 Schenectady 13,156 2 Schoharie 1,689 0 Schuyler 1,056 0 Seneca 2,003 1 St. Lawrence 6,611 0 Steuben 6,909 3 Suffolk 200,548 28 Sullivan 6,637 0 Tioga 3,795 1 Tompkins 4,323 1 Ulster 13,873 1 Warren 3,638 0 Washington 3,138 2 Wayne 5,745 0 Westchester 129,399 12 Wyoming 3,574 0 Yates 1,177 0

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19—the lowest single-day death toll since October 30, 2020—bringing the total to 42,723. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Erie 1 Monroe 1 Orange 1 Rensselaer 1 Schenectady 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 14,738 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,828 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 632755 782 548496 1720 Central New York 504740 505 442865 1281 Finger Lakes 641224 548 561110 1376 Long Island 1395173 1679 1171809 3671 Mid-Hudson 1138809 1455 958144 2229 Mohawk Valley 247631 242 218899 396 New York City 4907743 8159 4161225 10783 North Country 227373 145 203191 309 Southern Tier 328313 438 289251 893 Western New York 691352 785 588562 1170 Statewide 10715113 14738 9143552 23828

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.