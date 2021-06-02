NYS seven-day positivity rate is the lowest in the United States

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day positivity rate dropped to 0.64 percent, which is the lowest in the United States. Additionally, it has declined for 58 days consecutively. The Governor announced that beginning Friday, June 11, Citi Field will expand full capacity sections for vaccinated individuals to 90 percent of the stadium for New York Mets home games. In total, this would enable more than 32,000 to attend games.

  • Statewide 7-Day average positivity rate is 0.64%; 58 consecutive days of decline
  • 1,007 patient hospitalizations statewide – lowest since October 21
  • 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide yesterday
  • Citi Field to Expand to Full Capacity for 90 percent of Stadium for New York Mets games beginning Friday, June 11

“Over half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To think that at this point last year the vaccine was a dream on the horizon is staggering. I am proud to lead the people of this state who have gotten us to where we are,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are tough and together we have carried each other through this pandemic and we are ever closer to emerging into a better, safer, reimagined state. Those who have not yet received the vaccine should take advantage of ongoing programs and do so for the greater good of New York.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 71,019
  • Total Positive – 431
  • Percent Positive – 0.61%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.64%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,007 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 93
  • Patients in ICU – 252 (-3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 136 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 182,472 (+88)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 42,734
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 19,149,539
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 68,355
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 521,361
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 46.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, May 30, 2021Monday, May 31, 2021Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Capital Region0.83%0.74%0.78%
Central New York1.40%1.42%1.30%
Finger Lakes1.55%1.49%1.46%
Long Island0.61%0.59%0.59%
Mid-Hudson0.63%0.60%0.58%
Mohawk Valley0.92%0.89%0.83%
New York City0.52%0.50%0.50%
North Country0.92%0.85%0.87%
Southern Tier0.52%0.52%0.56%
Western New York1.03%1.00%0.92%
Statewide0.67%0.65%0.64%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, May 30, 2021Monday, May 31, 2021Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Bronx0.54%0.56%0.57%
Kings0.53%0.50%0.49%
New York0.34%0.35%0.35%
Queens0.56%0.52%0.52%
Richmond0.77%0.75%0.71%

Yesterday, 431 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,086,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6428
Allegany3,5331
Broome18,5573
Cattaraugus5,7075
Cayuga6,3163
Chautauqua8,9191
Chemung7,7242
Chenango3,4732
Clinton4,8322
Columbia4,0461
Cortland3,8934
Delaware2,3570
Dutchess29,4028
Erie89,33521
Essex1,5900
Franklin2,5501
Fulton4,4002
Genesee5,4252
Greene3,3980
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1720
Jefferson6,0811
Lewis2,7903
Livingston4,4991
Madison4,5460
Monroe68,52242
Montgomery4,2491
Nassau183,23321
Niagara19,9866
NYC934,314168
Oneida22,4949
Onondaga38,72611
Ontario7,3905
Orange48,17210
Orleans3,1100
Oswego7,5802
Otsego3,4480
Putnam10,5814
Rensselaer11,1942
Rockland46,8647
Saratoga15,3126
Schenectady13,16711
Schoharie1,6890
Schuyler1,0560
Seneca2,0030
St. Lawrence6,6121
Steuben6,9101
Suffolk200,57527
Sullivan6,6381
Tioga3,7961
Tompkins4,3252
Ulster13,8763
Warren3,6402
Washington3,1413
Wayne5,7461
Westchester129,41112
Wyoming3,5740
Yates1,1781

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,734. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Niagara1
Queens3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 29,692 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,999 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region634,6291,874550,2031,707
Central New York505,447707443,8761,011
Finger Lakes642,7301,506562,9711,861
Long Island1,400,1745,0011,179,3367,527
Mid-Hudson1,142,4133,604963,4735,329
Mohawk Valley248,071440219,445546
New York City4,921,54213,7994,182,60221,377
North Country227,955582203,733542
Southern Tier329,011698290,4121,161
Western New York692,8331,481590,5001,938
Statewide10,744,80529,6929,186,55142,999

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.    

