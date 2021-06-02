NYS seven-day positivity rate is the lowest in the United States

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day positivity rate dropped to 0.64 percent, which is the lowest in the United States. Additionally, it has declined for 58 days consecutively. The Governor announced that beginning Friday, June 11, Citi Field will expand full capacity sections for vaccinated individuals to 90 percent of the stadium for New York Mets home games. In total, this would enable more than 32,000 to attend games.

“Over half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To think that at this point last year the vaccine was a dream on the horizon is staggering. I am proud to lead the people of this state who have gotten us to where we are,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are tough and together we have carried each other through this pandemic and we are ever closer to emerging into a better, safer, reimagined state. Those who have not yet received the vaccine should take advantage of ongoing programs and do so for the greater good of New York.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 71,019

– 71,019 Total Positive – 431

– 431 Percent Positive – 0.61%

– 0.61% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.64%

– 0.64% Patient Hospitalization – 1,007 (-25)

– 1,007 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 93

– 93 Patients in ICU – 252 (-3)

– 252 (-3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 136 (-2)

– 136 (-2) Total Discharges – 182,472 (+88)

– 182,472 (+88) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 42,734

– 42,734 Total vaccine doses administered – 19,149,539

– 19,149,539 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 68,355

– 68,355 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 521,361

– 521,361 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.5%

– 65.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57.3%

– 57.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.8%

– 53.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 46.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, May 30, 2021 Monday, May 31, 2021 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Capital Region 0.83% 0.74% 0.78% Central New York 1.40% 1.42% 1.30% Finger Lakes 1.55% 1.49% 1.46% Long Island 0.61% 0.59% 0.59% Mid-Hudson 0.63% 0.60% 0.58% Mohawk Valley 0.92% 0.89% 0.83% New York City 0.52% 0.50% 0.50% North Country 0.92% 0.85% 0.87% Southern Tier 0.52% 0.52% 0.56% Western New York 1.03% 1.00% 0.92% Statewide 0.67% 0.65% 0.64%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, May 30, 2021 Monday, May 31, 2021 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Bronx 0.54% 0.56% 0.57% Kings 0.53% 0.50% 0.49% New York 0.34% 0.35% 0.35% Queens 0.56% 0.52% 0.52% Richmond 0.77% 0.75% 0.71%

Yesterday, 431 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,086,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,642 8 Allegany 3,533 1 Broome 18,557 3 Cattaraugus 5,707 5 Cayuga 6,316 3 Chautauqua 8,919 1 Chemung 7,724 2 Chenango 3,473 2 Clinton 4,832 2 Columbia 4,046 1 Cortland 3,893 4 Delaware 2,357 0 Dutchess 29,402 8 Erie 89,335 21 Essex 1,590 0 Franklin 2,550 1 Fulton 4,400 2 Genesee 5,425 2 Greene 3,398 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,172 0 Jefferson 6,081 1 Lewis 2,790 3 Livingston 4,499 1 Madison 4,546 0 Monroe 68,522 42 Montgomery 4,249 1 Nassau 183,233 21 Niagara 19,986 6 NYC 934,314 168 Oneida 22,494 9 Onondaga 38,726 11 Ontario 7,390 5 Orange 48,172 10 Orleans 3,110 0 Oswego 7,580 2 Otsego 3,448 0 Putnam 10,581 4 Rensselaer 11,194 2 Rockland 46,864 7 Saratoga 15,312 6 Schenectady 13,167 11 Schoharie 1,689 0 Schuyler 1,056 0 Seneca 2,003 0 St. Lawrence 6,612 1 Steuben 6,910 1 Suffolk 200,575 27 Sullivan 6,638 1 Tioga 3,796 1 Tompkins 4,325 2 Ulster 13,876 3 Warren 3,640 2 Washington 3,141 3 Wayne 5,746 1 Westchester 129,411 12 Wyoming 3,574 0 Yates 1,178 1

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,734. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Erie 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Niagara 1 Queens 3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 29,692 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,999 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Increase over past 24 hours Total Total Capital Region 634,629 1,874 550,203 1,707 Central New York 505,447 707 443,876 1,011 Finger Lakes 642,730 1,506 562,971 1,861 Long Island 1,400,174 5,001 1,179,336 7,527 Mid-Hudson 1,142,413 3,604 963,473 5,329 Mohawk Valley 248,071 440 219,445 546 New York City 4,921,542 13,799 4,182,602 21,377 North Country 227,955 582 203,733 542 Southern Tier 329,011 698 290,412 1,161 Western New York 692,833 1,481 590,500 1,938 Statewide 10,744,805 29,692 9,186,551 42,999

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.