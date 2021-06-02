NYS seven-day positivity rate is the lowest in the United States

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day positivity rate dropped to 0.64 percent, which is the lowest in the United States. Additionally, it has declined for 58 days consecutively. The Governor announced that beginning Friday, June 11, Citi Field will expand full capacity sections for vaccinated individuals to 90 percent of the stadium for New York Mets home games. In total, this would enable more than 32,000 to attend games.
- Statewide 7-Day average positivity rate is 0.64%; 58 consecutive days of decline
- 1,007 patient hospitalizations statewide – lowest since October 21
- 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide yesterday
- Citi Field to Expand to Full Capacity for 90 percent of Stadium for New York Mets games beginning Friday, June 11
“Over half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To think that at this point last year the vaccine was a dream on the horizon is staggering. I am proud to lead the people of this state who have gotten us to where we are,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are tough and together we have carried each other through this pandemic and we are ever closer to emerging into a better, safer, reimagined state. Those who have not yet received the vaccine should take advantage of ongoing programs and do so for the greater good of New York.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 71,019
- Total Positive – 431
- Percent Positive – 0.61%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.64%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,007 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 93
- Patients in ICU – 252 (-3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 136 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 182,472 (+88)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 42,734
- Total vaccine doses administered – 19,149,539
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 68,355
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 521,361
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 65.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 57.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 53.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 46.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.83%
|0.74%
|0.78%
|Central New York
|1.40%
|1.42%
|1.30%
|Finger Lakes
|1.55%
|1.49%
|1.46%
|Long Island
|0.61%
|0.59%
|0.59%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.63%
|0.60%
|0.58%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.92%
|0.89%
|0.83%
|New York City
|0.52%
|0.50%
|0.50%
|North Country
|0.92%
|0.85%
|0.87%
|Southern Tier
|0.52%
|0.52%
|0.56%
|Western New York
|1.03%
|1.00%
|0.92%
|Statewide
|0.67%
|0.65%
|0.64%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Bronx
|0.54%
|0.56%
|0.57%
|Kings
|0.53%
|0.50%
|0.49%
|New York
|0.34%
|0.35%
|0.35%
|Queens
|0.56%
|0.52%
|0.52%
|Richmond
|0.77%
|0.75%
|0.71%
Yesterday, 431 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,086,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,642
|8
|Allegany
|3,533
|1
|Broome
|18,557
|3
|Cattaraugus
|5,707
|5
|Cayuga
|6,316
|3
|Chautauqua
|8,919
|1
|Chemung
|7,724
|2
|Chenango
|3,473
|2
|Clinton
|4,832
|2
|Columbia
|4,046
|1
|Cortland
|3,893
|4
|Delaware
|2,357
|0
|Dutchess
|29,402
|8
|Erie
|89,335
|21
|Essex
|1,590
|0
|Franklin
|2,550
|1
|Fulton
|4,400
|2
|Genesee
|5,425
|2
|Greene
|3,398
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,172
|0
|Jefferson
|6,081
|1
|Lewis
|2,790
|3
|Livingston
|4,499
|1
|Madison
|4,546
|0
|Monroe
|68,522
|42
|Montgomery
|4,249
|1
|Nassau
|183,233
|21
|Niagara
|19,986
|6
|NYC
|934,314
|168
|Oneida
|22,494
|9
|Onondaga
|38,726
|11
|Ontario
|7,390
|5
|Orange
|48,172
|10
|Orleans
|3,110
|0
|Oswego
|7,580
|2
|Otsego
|3,448
|0
|Putnam
|10,581
|4
|Rensselaer
|11,194
|2
|Rockland
|46,864
|7
|Saratoga
|15,312
|6
|Schenectady
|13,167
|11
|Schoharie
|1,689
|0
|Schuyler
|1,056
|0
|Seneca
|2,003
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,612
|1
|Steuben
|6,910
|1
|Suffolk
|200,575
|27
|Sullivan
|6,638
|1
|Tioga
|3,796
|1
|Tompkins
|4,325
|2
|Ulster
|13,876
|3
|Warren
|3,640
|2
|Washington
|3,141
|3
|Wayne
|5,746
|1
|Westchester
|129,411
|12
|Wyoming
|3,574
|0
|Yates
|1,178
|1
Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,734. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Queens
|3
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 29,692 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,999 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Total
|Total
|Capital Region
|634,629
|1,874
|550,203
|1,707
|Central New York
|505,447
|707
|443,876
|1,011
|Finger Lakes
|642,730
|1,506
|562,971
|1,861
|Long Island
|1,400,174
|5,001
|1,179,336
|7,527
|Mid-Hudson
|1,142,413
|3,604
|963,473
|5,329
|Mohawk Valley
|248,071
|440
|219,445
|546
|New York City
|4,921,542
|13,799
|4,182,602
|21,377
|North Country
|227,955
|582
|203,733
|542
|Southern Tier
|329,011
|698
|290,412
|1,161
|Western New York
|692,833
|1,481
|590,500
|1,938
|Statewide
|10,744,805
|29,692
|9,186,551
|42,999
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.