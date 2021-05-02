NYS single-day COVID positivity rate drops below 1.5 percent

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.49 percent yesterday, dropping below 1.5 percent for the first time since October 28, 2020.

“Every single day, New York State is moving forward in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated and hospitalizations are declining, which is good news, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve made,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical behaviors each of us can practice, individually and in our communities, to slow the spread. In the meantime, New York is continuing to make the vaccine more accessible and open more pop-up sites. Spring is here and we’re making progress, but there’s a way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 191,257
  • Total Positive – 2,849
  • Percent Positive – 1.49%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,535 (-194)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -663
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 261
  • Number ICU – 637 (-21)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 406 (-11)
  • Total Discharges – 176,264 (+388)
  • Deaths – 33
  • Total Deaths – 42,051

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region800.01%30%
Central New York560.01%32%
Finger Lakes2010.02%39%
Long Island3510.01%35%
Mid-Hudson2680.01%45%
Mohawk Valley310.01%38%
New York City12050.01%33%
North Country210.01%57%
Southern Tier750.01%50%
Western New York2470.02%32%
Statewide25350.01%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23419716%
Central New York23316728%
Finger Lakes39722444%
Long Island84962926%
Mid-Hudson66940739%
Mohawk Valley977721%
New York City2,548188426%
North Country572654%
Southern Tier1156444%
Western New York54535734%
Statewide5,744403230%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.50%1.55%1.55%
Central New York1.48%1.50%1.51%
Finger Lakes2.81%2.91%2.81%
Long Island2.05%1.97%1.88%
Mid-Hudson2.06%1.95%1.88%
Mohawk Valley1.49%1.52%1.45%
New York City1.89%1.83%1.78%
North Country1.87%2.10%1.98%
Southern Tier0.74%0.71%0.70%
Western New York3.49%3.44%3.38%
Statewide1.93%1.89%1.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.88%1.78%1.74%
Brooklyn2.28%2.23%2.16%
Manhattan1.09%1.10%1.07%
Queens2.02%1.94%1.88%
Staten Island2.28%2.21%2.10%

Of the 2,039,068 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,18021
Allegany3,30910
Broome17,99722
Cattaraugus5,41112
Cayuga6,06213
Chautauqua8,6416
Chemung7,38524
Chenango3,29810
Clinton4,7018
Columbia3,8984
Cortland3,63612
Delaware2,2715
Dutchess28,74446
Erie86,606167
Essex1,5458
Franklin2,4885
Fulton4,2194
Genesee5,2287
Greene3,26611
Hamilton3030
Herkimer5,0039
Jefferson5,6768
Lewis2,5614
Livingston4,19910
Madison4,39611
Monroe64,206207
Montgomery4,09213
Nassau180,730125
Niagara19,19052
NYC916,1961,304
Oneida21,91523
Onondaga37,31684
Ontario7,15425
Orange47,31753
Orleans2,9419
Oswego7,23716
Otsego3,3208
Putnam10,4336
Rensselaer10,94214
Rockland46,34728
Saratoga14,80617
Schenectady12,74326
Schoharie1,6145
Schuyler1,0192
Seneca1,9384
St. Lawrence6,3707
Steuben6,56412
Suffolk197,546190
Sullivan6,41515
Tioga3,58911
Tompkins4,1587
Ulster13,53720
Warren3,4880
Washington2,9818
Wayne5,47114
Westchester127,91396
Wyoming3,41510
Yates1,1421

Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,051. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx4
Erie2
Kings6
Manhattan4
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens8
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk3
Westchester1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now