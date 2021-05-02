NYS single-day COVID positivity rate drops below 1.5 percent

(WETM) – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.49 percent yesterday, dropping below 1.5 percent for the first time since October 28, 2020.

“Every single day, New York State is moving forward in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated and hospitalizations are declining, which is good news, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve made,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical behaviors each of us can practice, individually and in our communities, to slow the spread. In the meantime, New York is continuing to make the vaccine more accessible and open more pop-up sites. Spring is here and we’re making progress, but there’s a way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 191,257

– 191,257 Total Positive – 2,849

– 2,849 Percent Positive – 1.49%

– 1.49% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.84%

– 1.84% Patient Hospitalization – 2,535 (-194)

– 2,535 (-194) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -663

– -663 Patients Newly Admitted – 261

– 261 Number ICU – 637 (-21)

– 637 (-21) Number ICU with Intubation – 406 (-11)

– 406 (-11) Total Discharges – 176,264 (+388)

– 176,264 (+388) Deaths – 33

– 33 Total Deaths – 42,051

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 80 0.01% 30% Central New York 56 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 201 0.02% 39% Long Island 351 0.01% 35% Mid-Hudson 268 0.01% 45% Mohawk Valley 31 0.01% 38% New York City 1205 0.01% 33% North Country 21 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 75 0.01% 50% Western New York 247 0.02% 32% Statewide 2535 0.01% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 234 197 16% Central New York 233 167 28% Finger Lakes 397 224 44% Long Island 849 629 26% Mid-Hudson 669 407 39% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,548 1884 26% North Country 57 26 54% Southern Tier 115 64 44% Western New York 545 357 34% Statewide 5,744 4032 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.50% 1.55% 1.55% Central New York 1.48% 1.50% 1.51% Finger Lakes 2.81% 2.91% 2.81% Long Island 2.05% 1.97% 1.88% Mid-Hudson 2.06% 1.95% 1.88% Mohawk Valley 1.49% 1.52% 1.45% New York City 1.89% 1.83% 1.78% North Country 1.87% 2.10% 1.98% Southern Tier 0.74% 0.71% 0.70% Western New York 3.49% 3.44% 3.38% Statewide 1.93% 1.89% 1.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.88% 1.78% 1.74% Brooklyn 2.28% 2.23% 2.16% Manhattan 1.09% 1.10% 1.07% Queens 2.02% 1.94% 1.88% Staten Island 2.28% 2.21% 2.10%

Of the 2,039,068 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,180 21 Allegany 3,309 10 Broome 17,997 22 Cattaraugus 5,411 12 Cayuga 6,062 13 Chautauqua 8,641 6 Chemung 7,385 24 Chenango 3,298 10 Clinton 4,701 8 Columbia 3,898 4 Cortland 3,636 12 Delaware 2,271 5 Dutchess 28,744 46 Erie 86,606 167 Essex 1,545 8 Franklin 2,488 5 Fulton 4,219 4 Genesee 5,228 7 Greene 3,266 11 Hamilton 303 0 Herkimer 5,003 9 Jefferson 5,676 8 Lewis 2,561 4 Livingston 4,199 10 Madison 4,396 11 Monroe 64,206 207 Montgomery 4,092 13 Nassau 180,730 125 Niagara 19,190 52 NYC 916,196 1,304 Oneida 21,915 23 Onondaga 37,316 84 Ontario 7,154 25 Orange 47,317 53 Orleans 2,941 9 Oswego 7,237 16 Otsego 3,320 8 Putnam 10,433 6 Rensselaer 10,942 14 Rockland 46,347 28 Saratoga 14,806 17 Schenectady 12,743 26 Schoharie 1,614 5 Schuyler 1,019 2 Seneca 1,938 4 St. Lawrence 6,370 7 Steuben 6,564 12 Suffolk 197,546 190 Sullivan 6,415 15 Tioga 3,589 11 Tompkins 4,158 7 Ulster 13,537 20 Warren 3,488 0 Washington 2,981 8 Wayne 5,471 14 Westchester 127,913 96 Wyoming 3,415 10 Yates 1,142 1

Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,051. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: