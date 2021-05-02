NYS single-day COVID positivity rate drops below 1.5 percent

(WETM) – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.49 percent yesterday, dropping below 1.5 percent for the first time since October 28, 2020.
“Every single day, New York State is moving forward in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated and hospitalizations are declining, which is good news, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve made,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical behaviors each of us can practice, individually and in our communities, to slow the spread. In the meantime, New York is continuing to make the vaccine more accessible and open more pop-up sites. Spring is here and we’re making progress, but there’s a way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 191,257
- Total Positive – 2,849
- Percent Positive – 1.49%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.84%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,535 (-194)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -663
- Patients Newly Admitted – 261
- Number ICU – 637 (-21)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 406 (-11)
- Total Discharges – 176,264 (+388)
- Deaths – 33
- Total Deaths – 42,051
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|80
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|56
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|201
|0.02%
|39%
|Long Island
|351
|0.01%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|268
|0.01%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|31
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|1205
|0.01%
|33%
|North Country
|21
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|75
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|247
|0.02%
|32%
|Statewide
|2535
|0.01%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|234
|197
|16%
|Central New York
|233
|167
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|224
|44%
|Long Island
|849
|629
|26%
|Mid-Hudson
|669
|407
|39%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,548
|1884
|26%
|North Country
|57
|26
|54%
|Southern Tier
|115
|64
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|357
|34%
|Statewide
|5,744
|4032
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.50%
|1.55%
|1.55%
|Central New York
|1.48%
|1.50%
|1.51%
|Finger Lakes
|2.81%
|2.91%
|2.81%
|Long Island
|2.05%
|1.97%
|1.88%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.06%
|1.95%
|1.88%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.49%
|1.52%
|1.45%
|New York City
|1.89%
|1.83%
|1.78%
|North Country
|1.87%
|2.10%
|1.98%
|Southern Tier
|0.74%
|0.71%
|0.70%
|Western New York
|3.49%
|3.44%
|3.38%
|Statewide
|1.93%
|1.89%
|1.84%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.88%
|1.78%
|1.74%
|Brooklyn
|2.28%
|2.23%
|2.16%
|Manhattan
|1.09%
|1.10%
|1.07%
|Queens
|2.02%
|1.94%
|1.88%
|Staten Island
|2.28%
|2.21%
|2.10%
Of the 2,039,068 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,180
|21
|Allegany
|3,309
|10
|Broome
|17,997
|22
|Cattaraugus
|5,411
|12
|Cayuga
|6,062
|13
|Chautauqua
|8,641
|6
|Chemung
|7,385
|24
|Chenango
|3,298
|10
|Clinton
|4,701
|8
|Columbia
|3,898
|4
|Cortland
|3,636
|12
|Delaware
|2,271
|5
|Dutchess
|28,744
|46
|Erie
|86,606
|167
|Essex
|1,545
|8
|Franklin
|2,488
|5
|Fulton
|4,219
|4
|Genesee
|5,228
|7
|Greene
|3,266
|11
|Hamilton
|303
|0
|Herkimer
|5,003
|9
|Jefferson
|5,676
|8
|Lewis
|2,561
|4
|Livingston
|4,199
|10
|Madison
|4,396
|11
|Monroe
|64,206
|207
|Montgomery
|4,092
|13
|Nassau
|180,730
|125
|Niagara
|19,190
|52
|NYC
|916,196
|1,304
|Oneida
|21,915
|23
|Onondaga
|37,316
|84
|Ontario
|7,154
|25
|Orange
|47,317
|53
|Orleans
|2,941
|9
|Oswego
|7,237
|16
|Otsego
|3,320
|8
|Putnam
|10,433
|6
|Rensselaer
|10,942
|14
|Rockland
|46,347
|28
|Saratoga
|14,806
|17
|Schenectady
|12,743
|26
|Schoharie
|1,614
|5
|Schuyler
|1,019
|2
|Seneca
|1,938
|4
|St. Lawrence
|6,370
|7
|Steuben
|6,564
|12
|Suffolk
|197,546
|190
|Sullivan
|6,415
|15
|Tioga
|3,589
|11
|Tompkins
|4,158
|7
|Ulster
|13,537
|20
|Warren
|3,488
|0
|Washington
|2,981
|8
|Wayne
|5,471
|14
|Westchester
|127,913
|96
|Wyoming
|3,415
|10
|Yates
|1,142
|1
Yesterday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,051. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|4
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|6
|Manhattan
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|8
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|1