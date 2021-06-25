NYS statewide COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 0.4 percent

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.36 percent. ICU patients also decreased below 100 patients for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.4 percent.

Number of Patients in ICU Statewide Falls Below 100 For First Time Since Pandemic Began

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.36%

68,342 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

5 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“We have come far in our fight against COVID, and thanks to the sacrifices of our essential workers and all New Yorkers who came together to flatten the curve, our metrics continue to show a promising outlook,” Governor Cuomo said. “The best weapon that we have to fully defeat this virus is the vaccine, which is why we continue to work with our partners across the state to get more shots into people’s arms and to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly, so we can build on our progress and finally turn the page on this pandemic.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 95,628

· Total Positive – 343

· Percent Positive – 0.36%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%

· Patient Hospitalization – 415 (-27)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 57

· Patients in ICU – 94 (-9)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 51 (-9)

· Total Discharges – 184,530 (75)

· Deaths – 5

· Total Deaths – 42,952

· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,827,707

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 68,342

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 376,675

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Thursday, June 24, 2021 Capital Region 0.44% 0.43% 0.42% Central New York 0.49% 0.47% 0.46% Finger Lakes 0.48% 0.47% 0.44% Long Island 0.38% 0.37% 0.36% Mid-Hudson 0.33% 0.33% 0.34% Mohawk Valley 0.28% 0.27% 0.34% New York City 0.35% 0.34% 0.35% North Country 0.58% 0.54% 0.61% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.41% 0.40% Western New York 0.25% 0.21% 0.20% Statewide 0.36% 0.35% 0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Thursday, June 24, 2021 Bronx 0.38% 0.35% 0.33% Kings 0.31% 0.32% 0.33% New York 0.28% 0.27% 0.28% Queens 0.35% 0.34% 0.37% Richmond 0.63% 0.67% 0.71%

Yesterday, 343 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,095,919. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,726 3 Allegany 3,561 0 Broome 18,647 4 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,340 1 Chautauqua 8,959 0 Chemung 7,779 0 Chenango 3,510 1 Clinton 4,843 2 Columbia 4,071 2 Cortland 3,931 0 Delaware 2,389 0 Dutchess 29,500 6 Erie 89,632 6 Essex 1,595 1 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,425 0 Genesee 5,440 0 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 315 0 Herkimer 5,202 4 Jefferson 6,162 2 Lewis 2,816 3 Livingston 4,528 0 Madison 4,568 0 Monroe 69,116 14 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,879 27 Niagara 20,055 1 NYC 939,123 202 Oneida 22,649 2 Onondaga 39,007 3 Ontario 7,410 0 Orange 48,375 3 Orleans 3,123 0 Oswego 7,636 0 Otsego 3,465 0 Putnam 10,625 2 Rensselaer 11,244 0 Rockland 46,995 8 Saratoga 15,400 1 Schenectady 13,216 0 Schoharie 1,696 2 Schuyler 1,081 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,657 1 Steuben 6,963 0 Suffolk 201,310 18 Sullivan 6,686 0 Tioga 3,839 0 Tompkins 4,357 1 Ulster 13,924 3 Warren 3,670 0 Washington 3,165 0 Wayne 5,793 1 Westchester 129,800 19 Wyoming 3,585 0 Yates 1,179 0

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,952. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Cattaraugus 1 Fulton 1 Monroe 1 Queens 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 24,491 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 47,304 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 663,319 841 611,797 2,271 Central New York 525,804 686 486,509 1,995 Finger Lakes 673,198 1,006 625,721 3,099 Long Island 1,500,686 3,356 1,350,691 6,089 Mid-Hudson 1,214,292 2,505 1,089,202 4,557 Mohawk Valley 259,542 388 240,181 961 New York City 5,272,291 13,539 4,684,388 22,629 North Country 236,790 349 221,376 951 Southern Tier 344,564 597 318,881 1,126 Western New York 728,324 1,224 659,027 3,626 Statewide 11,418,810 24,491 10,287,773 47,304

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.