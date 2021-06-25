NYS statewide COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 0.4 percent

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.36 percent. ICU patients also decreased below 100 patients for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.4 percent.
- Number of Patients in ICU Statewide Falls Below 100 For First Time Since Pandemic Began
- Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.36%
- 68,342 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours
- 5 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
“We have come far in our fight against COVID, and thanks to the sacrifices of our essential workers and all New Yorkers who came together to flatten the curve, our metrics continue to show a promising outlook,” Governor Cuomo said. “The best weapon that we have to fully defeat this virus is the vaccine, which is why we continue to work with our partners across the state to get more shots into people’s arms and to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly, so we can build on our progress and finally turn the page on this pandemic.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 95,628
· Total Positive – 343
· Percent Positive – 0.36%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%
· Patient Hospitalization – 415 (-27)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 57
· Patients in ICU – 94 (-9)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 51 (-9)
· Total Discharges – 184,530 (75)
· Deaths – 5
· Total Deaths – 42,952
· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,827,707
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 68,342
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 376,675
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.6%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.6%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.44%
|0.43%
|0.42%
|Central New York
|0.49%
|0.47%
|0.46%
|Finger Lakes
|0.48%
|0.47%
|0.44%
|Long Island
|0.38%
|0.37%
|0.36%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.33%
|0.33%
|0.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.28%
|0.27%
|0.34%
|New York City
|0.35%
|0.34%
|0.35%
|North Country
|0.58%
|0.54%
|0.61%
|Southern Tier
|0.40%
|0.41%
|0.40%
|Western New York
|0.25%
|0.21%
|0.20%
|Statewide
|0.36%
|0.35%
|0.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Bronx
|0.38%
|0.35%
|0.33%
|Kings
|0.31%
|0.32%
|0.33%
|New York
|0.28%
|0.27%
|0.28%
|Queens
|0.35%
|0.34%
|0.37%
|Richmond
|0.63%
|0.67%
|0.71%
Yesterday, 343 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,095,919. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,726
|3
|Allegany
|3,561
|0
|Broome
|18,647
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,723
|0
|Cayuga
|6,340
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,959
|0
|Chemung
|7,779
|0
|Chenango
|3,510
|1
|Clinton
|4,843
|2
|Columbia
|4,071
|2
|Cortland
|3,931
|0
|Delaware
|2,389
|0
|Dutchess
|29,500
|6
|Erie
|89,632
|6
|Essex
|1,595
|1
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,425
|0
|Genesee
|5,440
|0
|Greene
|3,406
|0
|Hamilton
|315
|0
|Herkimer
|5,202
|4
|Jefferson
|6,162
|2
|Lewis
|2,816
|3
|Livingston
|4,528
|0
|Madison
|4,568
|0
|Monroe
|69,116
|14
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,879
|27
|Niagara
|20,055
|1
|NYC
|939,123
|202
|Oneida
|22,649
|2
|Onondaga
|39,007
|3
|Ontario
|7,410
|0
|Orange
|48,375
|3
|Orleans
|3,123
|0
|Oswego
|7,636
|0
|Otsego
|3,465
|0
|Putnam
|10,625
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,244
|0
|Rockland
|46,995
|8
|Saratoga
|15,400
|1
|Schenectady
|13,216
|0
|Schoharie
|1,696
|2
|Schuyler
|1,081
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,657
|1
|Steuben
|6,963
|0
|Suffolk
|201,310
|18
|Sullivan
|6,686
|0
|Tioga
|3,839
|0
|Tompkins
|4,357
|1
|Ulster
|13,924
|3
|Warren
|3,670
|0
|Washington
|3,165
|0
|Wayne
|5,793
|1
|Westchester
|129,800
|19
|Wyoming
|3,585
|0
|Yates
|1,179
|0
Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,952. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Queens
|2
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 24,491 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 47,304 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|663,319
|841
|611,797
|2,271
|Central New York
|525,804
|686
|486,509
|1,995
|Finger Lakes
|673,198
|1,006
|625,721
|3,099
|Long Island
|1,500,686
|3,356
|1,350,691
|6,089
|Mid-Hudson
|1,214,292
|2,505
|1,089,202
|4,557
|Mohawk Valley
|259,542
|388
|240,181
|961
|New York City
|5,272,291
|13,539
|4,684,388
|22,629
|North Country
|236,790
|349
|221,376
|951
|Southern Tier
|344,564
|597
|318,881
|1,126
|Western New York
|728,324
|1,224
|659,027
|3,626
|Statewide
|11,418,810
|24,491
|10,287,773
|47,304
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.