NYS statewide COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 0.4 percent

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.36 percent. ICU patients also decreased below 100 patients for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.4 percent.

  • Number of Patients in ICU Statewide Falls Below 100 For First Time Since Pandemic Began
  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.36%
  • 68,342 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours  
  • 5 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday  

“We have come far in our fight against COVID, and thanks to the sacrifices of our essential workers and all New Yorkers who came together to flatten the curve, our metrics continue to show a promising outlook,” Governor Cuomo said. “The best weapon that we have to fully defeat this virus is the vaccine, which is why we continue to work with our partners across the state to get more shots into people’s arms and to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly, so we can build on our progress and finally turn the page on this pandemic.”  

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

·     Test Results Reported – 95,628

·     Total Positive – 343

·     Percent Positive – 0.36%

·     7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%

·     Patient Hospitalization – 415 (-27)

·     Patients Newly Admitted – 57

·     Patients in ICU – 94 (-9)

·     Patients in ICU with Intubation – 51 (-9)

·     Total Discharges – 184,530 (75)

·     Deaths – 5

·     Total Deaths – 42,952

·     Total vaccine doses administered – 20,827,707

·     Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 68,342

·     Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 376,675

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.6%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.1%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.6%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.3%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.7% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionTuesday, June 22, 2021Wednesday, June 23, 2021Thursday, June 24, 2021
Capital Region0.44%0.43%0.42%
Central New York0.49%0.47%0.46%
Finger Lakes0.48%0.47%0.44%
Long Island0.38%0.37%0.36%
Mid-Hudson0.33%0.33%0.34%
Mohawk Valley0.28%0.27%0.34%
New York City0.35%0.34%0.35%
North Country0.58%0.54%0.61%
Southern Tier0.40%0.41%0.40%
Western New York0.25%0.21%0.20%
Statewide0.36%0.35%0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCTuesday, June 22, 2021Wednesday, June 23, 2021Thursday, June 24, 2021
Bronx0.38%0.35%0.33%
Kings0.31%0.32%0.33%
New York0.28%0.27%0.28%
Queens0.35%0.34%0.37%
Richmond0.63%0.67%0.71%

Yesterday, 343 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,095,919. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7263
Allegany3,5610
Broome18,6474
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3401
Chautauqua8,9590
Chemung7,7790
Chenango3,5101
Clinton4,8432
Columbia4,0712
Cortland3,9310
Delaware2,3890
Dutchess29,5006
Erie89,6326
Essex1,5951
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4250
Genesee5,4400
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3150
Herkimer5,2024
Jefferson6,1622
Lewis2,8163
Livingston4,5280
Madison4,5680
Monroe69,11614
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,87927
Niagara20,0551
NYC939,123202
Oneida22,6492
Onondaga39,0073
Ontario7,4100
Orange48,3753
Orleans3,1230
Oswego7,6360
Otsego3,4650
Putnam10,6252
Rensselaer11,2440
Rockland46,9958
Saratoga15,4001
Schenectady13,2160
Schoharie1,6962
Schuyler1,0810
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6571
Steuben6,9630
Suffolk201,31018
Sullivan6,6860
Tioga3,8390
Tompkins4,3571
Ulster13,9243
Warren3,6700
Washington3,1650
Wayne5,7931
Westchester129,80019
Wyoming3,5850
Yates1,1790

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,952. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Cattaraugus1
Fulton1
Monroe1
Queens2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 24,491 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 47,304 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region663,319841611,7972,271
Central New York525,804686486,5091,995
Finger Lakes673,1981,006625,7213,099
Long Island1,500,6863,3561,350,6916,089
Mid-Hudson1,214,2922,5051,089,2024,557
Mohawk Valley259,542388240,181961
New York City5,272,29113,5394,684,38822,629
North Country236,790349221,376951
Southern Tier344,564597318,8811,126
Western New York728,3241,224659,0273,626
Statewide11,418,81024,49110,287,77347,304

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now