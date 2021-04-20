NYS statewide COVID positivity rate drops to lowest level since Nov. 12

(WETM) – The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.80 percent, the lowest since November 12. ICU patients dropped to 823, the lowest since December 3, and intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since December 7.

“New York State is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky —this pandemic isn’t over yet and it’s important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don’t lose the hard-earned gains we’ve made,” Governor Cuomo said. “Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it’s going to take more effort on New Yorkers’ part to defeat the COVID beast for good.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 116,483
  • Total Positive – 3,922
  • Percent Positive – 3.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.80%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,873 (+90)
  • Net Change in Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -302
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 410
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 823 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 504 (-17)
  • Total Discharges – 171,372 (+264)
  • Deaths – 45
  • Total Deaths – 41,575

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1060.01%29%
Central New York840.01%31%
Finger Lakes2280.02%37%
Long Island6090.02%34%
Mid-Hudson3960.02%44%
Mohawk Valley580.01%41%
New York City19240.02%32%
North Country270.01%54%
Southern Tier960.02%48%
Western New York3450.02%32%
Statewide38730.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24019117%
Central New York26218828%
Finger Lakes39723339%
Long Island85562425%
Mid-Hudson67238340%
Mohawk Valley978018%
New York City2,546197222%
North Country593243%
Southern Tier1267046%
Western New York54634735%
Statewide5,800412028%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.31%2.21%2.17%
Central New York1.56%1.54%1.56%
Finger Lakes3.13%3.04%3.04%
Long Island3.21%3.10%3.04%
Mid-Hudson3.37%3.25%3.19%
Mohawk Valley1.92%1.86%1.80%
New York City3.12%3.07%3.01%
North Country1.59%1.56%1.52%
Southern Tier0.85%0.86%0.85%
Western New York4.97%4.78%4.76%
Statewide2.92%2.85%2.80%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx3.16%2.89%2.74%
Brooklyn3.56%3.30%3.17%
Manhattan2.05%1.84%1.76%
Queens3.48%3.28%3.04%
Staten Island3.85%3.58%3.47%

Of the 1,993,190 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,77254
Allegany3,1974
Broome17,50247
Cattaraugus5,19414
Cayuga5,9018
Chautauqua8,44113
Chemung7,19815
Chenango3,12521
Clinton4,57714
Columbia3,8414
Cortland3,5596
Delaware2,1833
Dutchess28,09265
Erie83,198297
Essex1,5062
Franklin2,4081
Fulton4,10714
Genesee5,08811
Greene3,15415
Hamilton3010
Herkimer4,9414
Jefferson5,4754
Lewis2,47817
Livingston4,0308
Madison4,3167
Monroe61,493179
Montgomery3,9154
Nassau177,933277
Niagara18,43669
NYC896,1531,774
Oneida21,51240
Onondaga36,19172
Ontario6,92018
Orange46,30481
Orleans2,79210
Oswego7,01315
Otsego3,2077
Putnam10,24514
Rensselaer10,72617
Rockland45,79556
Saratoga14,47723
Schenectady12,45722
Schoharie1,5627
Schuyler9931
Seneca1,8850
St. Lawrence6,2261
Steuben6,32819
Suffolk194,209290
Sullivan6,19225
Tioga3,43411
Tompkins4,0662
Ulster13,11634
Warren3,3994
Washington2,8703
Wayne5,28513
Westchester126,094181
Wyoming3,2685
Yates1,1100

Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,575. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Dutchess2
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings11
Manhattan4
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Niagara2
Queens4
Richmond2
Suffolk6
Sullivan2
Ulster2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

