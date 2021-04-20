NYS statewide COVID positivity rate drops to lowest level since Nov. 12

(WETM) – The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.80 percent, the lowest since November 12. ICU patients dropped to 823, the lowest since December 3, and intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since December 7.
“New York State is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky —this pandemic isn’t over yet and it’s important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don’t lose the hard-earned gains we’ve made,” Governor Cuomo said. “Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay socially distanced not just for your own safety, but to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We’re working 24/7 to vaccinate residents and their families across the state, including opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel together, but it’s going to take more effort on New Yorkers’ part to defeat the COVID beast for good.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 116,483
- Total Positive – 3,922
- Percent Positive – 3.37%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.80%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,873 (+90)
- Net Change in Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -302
- Patients Newly Admitted – 410
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 823 (-13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 504 (-17)
- Total Discharges – 171,372 (+264)
- Deaths – 45
- Total Deaths – 41,575
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|106
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|84
|0.01%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|228
|0.02%
|37%
|Long Island
|609
|0.02%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|396
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|58
|0.01%
|41%
|New York City
|1924
|0.02%
|32%
|North Country
|27
|0.01%
|54%
|Southern Tier
|96
|0.02%
|48%
|Western New York
|345
|0.02%
|32%
|Statewide
|3873
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|240
|191
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|188
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|233
|39%
|Long Island
|855
|624
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|672
|383
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|80
|18%
|New York City
|2,546
|1972
|22%
|North Country
|59
|32
|43%
|Southern Tier
|126
|70
|46%
|Western New York
|546
|347
|35%
|Statewide
|5,800
|4120
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|2.31%
|2.21%
|2.17%
|Central New York
|1.56%
|1.54%
|1.56%
|Finger Lakes
|3.13%
|3.04%
|3.04%
|Long Island
|3.21%
|3.10%
|3.04%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.37%
|3.25%
|3.19%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.92%
|1.86%
|1.80%
|New York City
|3.12%
|3.07%
|3.01%
|North Country
|1.59%
|1.56%
|1.52%
|Southern Tier
|0.85%
|0.86%
|0.85%
|Western New York
|4.97%
|4.78%
|4.76%
|Statewide
|2.92%
|2.85%
|2.80%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|3.16%
|2.89%
|2.74%
|Brooklyn
|3.56%
|3.30%
|3.17%
|Manhattan
|2.05%
|1.84%
|1.76%
|Queens
|3.48%
|3.28%
|3.04%
|Staten Island
|3.85%
|3.58%
|3.47%
Of the 1,993,190 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,772
|54
|Allegany
|3,197
|4
|Broome
|17,502
|47
|Cattaraugus
|5,194
|14
|Cayuga
|5,901
|8
|Chautauqua
|8,441
|13
|Chemung
|7,198
|15
|Chenango
|3,125
|21
|Clinton
|4,577
|14
|Columbia
|3,841
|4
|Cortland
|3,559
|6
|Delaware
|2,183
|3
|Dutchess
|28,092
|65
|Erie
|83,198
|297
|Essex
|1,506
|2
|Franklin
|2,408
|1
|Fulton
|4,107
|14
|Genesee
|5,088
|11
|Greene
|3,154
|15
|Hamilton
|301
|0
|Herkimer
|4,941
|4
|Jefferson
|5,475
|4
|Lewis
|2,478
|17
|Livingston
|4,030
|8
|Madison
|4,316
|7
|Monroe
|61,493
|179
|Montgomery
|3,915
|4
|Nassau
|177,933
|277
|Niagara
|18,436
|69
|NYC
|896,153
|1,774
|Oneida
|21,512
|40
|Onondaga
|36,191
|72
|Ontario
|6,920
|18
|Orange
|46,304
|81
|Orleans
|2,792
|10
|Oswego
|7,013
|15
|Otsego
|3,207
|7
|Putnam
|10,245
|14
|Rensselaer
|10,726
|17
|Rockland
|45,795
|56
|Saratoga
|14,477
|23
|Schenectady
|12,457
|22
|Schoharie
|1,562
|7
|Schuyler
|993
|1
|Seneca
|1,885
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,226
|1
|Steuben
|6,328
|19
|Suffolk
|194,209
|290
|Sullivan
|6,192
|25
|Tioga
|3,434
|11
|Tompkins
|4,066
|2
|Ulster
|13,116
|34
|Warren
|3,399
|4
|Washington
|2,870
|3
|Wayne
|5,285
|13
|Westchester
|126,094
|181
|Wyoming
|3,268
|5
|Yates
|1,110
|0
Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,575. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|11
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|2
|Queens
|4
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|6
|Sullivan
|2
|Ulster
|2