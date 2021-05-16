NYS vaccination effort continues as more people are eligible

(WETM) – The race to vaccinate New Yorkers continues as thousands of shots were administered yesterday. 105,099 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,175 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 4 of the pilot program that launched on May 12. 841,164 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days. The week 22 allocation of 926,450 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

“The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine accessible to more New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent with COVID. The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be. You just have to show up at one of our sites across the state, roll up your sleeve, and help bring us a step closer to victory against the virus.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Total doses administered – 17,555,423

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 105,099

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 841,164

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.6% 

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 587,948 2,492 501,149 3,044 Central New York 472,434 1,760 418,292 1,714 Finger Lakes 597,286 3,166 520,516 3,099 Long Island 1,287,484 6,801 1,030,880 7,261 Mid-Hudson 1,054,218 4,908 867,163 6,586 Mohawk Valley 232,007 808 204,330 1,006 New York City 4,553,229 24,493 3,757,551 34,862 North Country 213,425 704 193,586 310 Southern Tier 307,372 939 268,878 863 Western New York 635,472 2,106 533,618 3,614 Statewide 9,940,875 48,177 8,295,963 62,359

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 1,272,745 1,049,809 82.5% Central New York 912,840 846,832 92.8% Finger Lakes 1,209,345 1,081,857 89.5% Long Island 2,577,815 2,247,086 87.2% Mid-Hudson 2,023,120 1,842,181 91.1% Mohawk Valley 518,810 425,150 81.9% New York City 8,928,045 7,993,012 89.5% North Country 443,795 398,899 89.9% Southern Tier 632,955 556,163 87.9% Western New York 1,272,415 1,114,434 87.6% Statewide 19,791,885 17,555,423 88.7%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435 Week 22 Dosesarrived 5/10 – 5/16 417,070 509,380 926,450 19,791,885

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.