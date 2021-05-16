NYS vaccination effort continues as more people are eligible

(WETM) – The race to vaccinate New Yorkers continues as thousands of shots were administered yesterday. 105,099 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,175 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 4 of the pilot program that launched on May 12. 841,164 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days. The week 22 allocation of 926,450 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.          

“The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine accessible to more New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent with COVID. The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be. You just have to show up at one of our sites across the state, roll up your sleeve, and help bring us a step closer to victory against the virus.”   

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.                                   

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,555,423

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 105,099

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 841,164

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.6%  

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region587,9482,492501,1493,044
Central New York472,4341,760418,2921,714
Finger Lakes597,2863,166520,5163,099
Long Island1,287,4846,8011,030,8807,261
Mid-Hudson1,054,2184,908867,1636,586
Mohawk Valley232,007808204,3301,006
New York City4,553,22924,4933,757,55134,862
North Country213,425704193,586310
Southern Tier307,372939268,878863
Western New York635,4722,106533,6183,614
Statewide9,940,87548,1778,295,96362,359

RegionTotal Doses ReceivedTotal Doses Administered% of Total Doses Administered/Received
Capital Region1,272,7451,049,80982.5%
Central New York912,840846,83292.8%
Finger Lakes1,209,3451,081,85789.5%
Long Island2,577,8152,247,08687.2%
Mid-Hudson2,023,1201,842,18191.1%
Mohawk Valley518,810425,15081.9%
New York City8,928,0457,993,01289.5%
North Country443,795398,89989.9%
Southern Tier632,955556,16387.9%
Western New York1,272,4151,114,43487.6%
Statewide19,791,88517,555,42388.7%

 
                                                                                             		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630
Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18738,340507,6201,245,96016,437,590
Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02757,005662,7901,419,79517,857,385
Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09451,100556,9501,008,05018,865,435
Week 22 Dosesarrived 5/10 – 5/16417,070509,380926,45019,791,885

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.             

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.       

