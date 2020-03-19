NYSP protecting NYers, while trying to protect themselves

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are doing their best to protect us while making sure they’re protecting themselves.

“Our Troopers are going to continue to answer calls. They’re going to render any assistance that is needed, but we are asking the public to help us stay on the road and stay healthy,” said Trooper Kerra Burns.

Trooper Burns with the New York State Police said cooperation from the public starts with letting dispatchers know if someone at your household is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

They’re also filtering calls to determine if the issue can be handled over the phone rather than in person, such as filing a report. “There are situations where we are absolutely going to have to make contact with people, we’re going to have to go in, but it allows the Troopers to at least be prepared and know what they’re walking into,” said Trooper Burns.

Trooper Burns said enforcement will continue as usual when it comes to arrests and traffic tickets, but they are being cautious when interacting with civilians.

“You’re going to see our Troopers keeping a little bit more of a distance when they’re encountering people, standing on roadsides next to cars. They may not be standing directly next to the window. If they’re interviewing a person they’re going to maintain that 6-foot distance,” said Trooper Burns.

She said if Troopers do come in contact with someone who is infected, supervisors are notified and the appropriate precautions are taken to prevent them from infecting anyone else.

“Our troopers are all trained to deal with personal protective equipment. They all know how to deal with bloodborne pathogens. It’s something that we get in our training in the academy and also maintain throughout our time in in-service trainings,” said Trooper Burns.