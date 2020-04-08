Obituary identifies Steuben County COVID-19 victim, resident of Hornell Gardens

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – An obituary shared by Dagon Funeral Home in Hornell identifies Dolores Head as one of the six victims of COVID-19 in Steuben County.

On Monday the Steuben County Public Health Department reported that two people, including an 89-year-old female nursing home resident in the City of Hornell, had died from COVID-19.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley tells 18 News that those two cases originated from Hornell Gardens.

Dolores J. Head – 89 – of Hornell, died Monday morning (April 6, 2020) at Hornell Gardens where she resided for the past 11 years. Born in Hornell on May 18, 1930, she was the daughter of William & Gladys (Weir) Head. Dolores attended Hornell High School and for many years had been employed at the former Bethesda Community Hospital as an aid and also in the housekeeping department. For many years she served as a private-duty caretaker for her mother. Dolores was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard Head and Donald Head; 2 sisters, Catherine Davis and Marian DeVore. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou (Bill) Benthin of Rochester; many nieces & nephews. At Dolores’ request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY. Dagon Funeral Home

An obituary posted in the Elmira Star-Gazette identified Barbara Perry of Bath as the area’s first known COVID-19 death.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.