Odessa-Montour class sent home after student exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, indirectly linked to church cluster

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A class in the Odessa-Montour Central School District has been asked to stay home after a student developed symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

According to the health department, the student was “a close contact” of someone who tested positive for the virus on Friday evening and indirectly connected to the Lighthouse Baptist Church cluster.

As a precaution, we and the school have requested everyone in the student’s classroom stay home while we await the child’s COVID-19 test results. If the test result comes back positive, everyone in the student’s classroom will be placed in quarantine.

Deb Minor – Schuyler County Public Health Department

At this time it’s unknown how old the student is, what grade they are in, or how many students are in the class.

18 News has reached out to the school district for more information but have not heard back at this time.

