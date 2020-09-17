Odessa-Montour student tests positive for COVID-19

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A student in the Odessa-Montour Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor.

The child is a student at Howard A. Hanlon Elementary where a class was sent home earlier this week as a precaution.

As a precaution, we and the school have requested everyone in the student’s classroom stay home while we await the child’s COVID-19 test results. If the test result comes back positive, everyone in the student’s classroom will be placed in quarantine. Schuyler County Public Health Department

As of 3:45 p.m. on Thursday the case was not yet recorded in the New York State COVID-19 “report card” for schools.

According to the district’s COVID-19 response plan, the following actions will be taken if there is a positive case on campus:

If a classroom or facility is closed due to COVID-19 spread, approved disinfectants will be used to defog and disinfect

Custodial staff will defog and disinfect classrooms, restrooms, buses, athletics, fine arts areas and all additional areas throughout the school facility.

Students who had close contact with the infected student (within six feet for more than 10 minutes) must stay home for 14 days since the last exposure and get a release from a doctor.

The student who tested positive must meet the following guidelines to return to school

⦁ They are 3 days (72 hours) fever-free without using fever-reducing medication;

⦁ Symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, etc.) are resolved;

⦁ 10 days have passed since symptoms began.

The district’s full plan can be read below:

According to the health department, the student was “a close contact” of someone who tested positive for the virus on Friday evening and indirectly connected to the Lighthouse Baptist Church cluster.

More than 40 people connected to the church have tested positive in at least six counties. Chemung County reported the death of a 76-year-old man who did not attend the church, but was in contact with someone who did.