Office of Mental Health releases guidelines to bring direct care staff back to work

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Office of Mental Health (OMH) released updated protocols to return to work for those who work in a hospital, clinic, or facility focused on direct treatment of patients. The updated guidance covers:

Asymptomatic staff exposed to COVID-19

Asymptomatic-exposed staff during a staffing shortage

Staff who travel out of state

Staff with confirmed or suspected COVID-19

Staff in close contact with someone who has COVID

A staff member with who is confirmed or suspected to be COVID-positive must isolate for at least 10 days after getting sick, and must be fever-free for at least 72 hours without using fever-reducing medications. Their other symptoms must show signs of improving.

For the most part, otherwise asymptomatic staff who have been exposed can come back, in-person, after 10 days of quarantine with no symptoms. However, they can return even sooner provided they meet a few more conditions, like submitting an attestation form to OMH and working with lower-risk patients.

Take a look a the updated protocols below: