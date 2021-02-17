Office of Mental Health releases guidelines to bring direct care staff back to work

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Office of Mental Health (OMH) released updated protocols to return to work for those who work in a hospital, clinic, or facility focused on direct treatment of patients. The updated guidance covers:

  • Asymptomatic staff exposed to COVID-19
  • Asymptomatic-exposed staff during a staffing shortage
  • Staff who travel out of state
  • Staff with confirmed or suspected COVID-19
  • Staff in close contact with someone who has COVID

A staff member with who is confirmed or suspected to be COVID-positive must isolate for at least 10 days after getting sick, and must be fever-free for at least 72 hours without using fever-reducing medications. Their other symptoms must show signs of improving.

For the most part, otherwise asymptomatic staff who have been exposed can come back, in-person, after 10 days of quarantine with no symptoms. However, they can return even sooner provided they meet a few more conditions, like submitting an attestation form to OMH and working with lower-risk patients.

Take a look a the updated protocols below:

OMH-Voluntary-Return-to-Work-Guidelines-Feb.-15-2021Download

