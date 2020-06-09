Only 17 active cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that there are only 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, just six percent of their 273 total confirmed cases.

To date, 214 people have recovered from the virus in Steuben County and 42 have died, 31 of which lived in one of three nursing homes: Hornell Gardens, Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center, and Elderwood at Hornell.

The average age of known COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County was about 79.8 years old, according to data shared by the county health department. The youngest COVID-19 fatality in the county was 39-year-old Monroe “Monty” Bates, who died in mid-April according to the Hornell Tribune.

The oldest known COVID-19 death in Steuben County was a 102-year-old woman who lived at Elderwood at Hornell.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Steuben County since May 29 when the county reported its 42nd case.

No new cases were reported on Tuesday after three new cases were added on Monday, two in Urbana and one in Campbell.

“The Southern Tier region remains on track to transition into phase three of reopening within a week’s time,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please help us make the transition possible by continuing to follow precautions to stop the further spread of COVID-19: wear a mask in public when you cannot maintain a distance of at least six feet apart and wash hands regularly.”

Residents are asked to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing guidelines.