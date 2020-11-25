Orchard Park gym owner slapped with $15,000 fine after violating new COVID restrictions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County is coming down hard on the owner of a fitness center in Orchard Park.

Robby Dinero says the county slapped him with a $15,000 fine for defying government orders to shut down his business and getting into a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and an inspector for the health department trying to close him down.

Last Friday night Dinero held a protest at his gym. Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies and a health worker showed up and the group of protesters forced them out.

Video of the incident has gone viral. Tuesday, Dinero went on Fox News with a crowd of people standing behind him and announced that fine.

“The sheriff’s came again, escorting a department of health official. I told them to get off my property. I told them there are procedures they need to follow. This is after hours. And they have no right to be on my property without a warrant. They say they wanted to come back and that he wanted to deliver this piece of paper. I said nope, it’s after hours – you can make an appointment. He taped it to the door. I finished kicking him off my property and I opened it up and it is a fine for 15,000 thousand dollars.”

Later in the interview, Dinero ripped up that sheet of paper. Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has set up a go-fund-me to pay for Dinero’s fine.

It’s already raised more than nine-hundred dollars. We’ve reached out to the Erie County Executive’s office and the health department for comment and we still have not heard back from them.

