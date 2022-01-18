Over 1K North Country students test positive for COVID-19 in one week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over a thousand new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students in the North Country last week.

This was spread across school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the region following the holiday season.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 6 and January 14. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria42521540
Belleville Henderson84262668
Carthage6227132121392
General Brown591811436217
Indian River1354191483502
LaFargeville85311568
Lyme16611566
Sackets Harbor20431750
South Jefferson1023011370371
Thousand Islands22101319120
Watertown894512392543
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River1699840139
Copenhagen126342083
Harrisville0170017
Lowville83220933253
South Lewis271581043201
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls28157534191
Canton61151922173
Clifton-Fine8212829
Colton-Pierrepont1488114102
Edwards-Knox3387323110
Gouverneur702891671360
Hammond9231629
Hermon-Dekalb176151980
Heuvelton95321770
Lisbon14512758
Madrid-Waddington57143826169
Massena773371263400
Morristown54201557
Norwood-Norfolk471561542198
Ogdensburg331811949230
Parishville-Hopkinton124112364
Potsdam551333058191
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now