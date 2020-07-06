PA Attorney General says the nursing home investigation will be “thorough, holistic, and wide-ranging”

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Today, members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation made the following statement following a briefing conducted for their offices by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office:

“On June 25, 2020, Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and eight members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro requesting a formal review of the impact of Governor Wolf’s March 18, 2020 guidance for nursing homes to readmit COVID-19 positive residents that would be made public so that the over 4,500 Pennsylvania families that suffered as a result of this deadly policy could have answers.

“Today, July 6, 2020, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office briefed our offices by phone. The Attorney General’s office confirmed receipt of our letter, acknowledged that it is aware of the concerns expressed therein, and assured Pennsylvanians that the Attorney General’s office is conducting a ‘thorough, holistic, and wide-ranging investigation’ into Coronavirus and Pennsylvania’s nursing homes ‘using all the tools the office has available.’

“The Pennsylvania delegation and members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis remain committed to bringing transparency and accountability to Gov. Tom Wolf’s and Sec. Rachel Levine’s actions during the Coronavirus pandemic, especially as it relates to the unnecessary and tragic deaths of so many Pennsylvanians in nursing homes.”