PA Department of Education cancels all statewide assessments

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is cancelling statewide assessments for the 2019-2020 school year, the PDE announced Thursday.

The cancellation includes the PSSA, PASA, and Keystone Exams.

“We understand that during these unprecedented circumstances, school communities across the state are managing more pressing issues on the education landscape, like providing access to food and nutrition, and putting appropriate systems in place to continue student learning,” the PDE said in a statement. “Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.”

PDE said they are monitoring federal guidance and will pursue appropriate waivers when the U.S. Department of Education has guidance.