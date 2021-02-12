Pa. Health Care Association calls for improved vaccine rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Care Association says the state allocated almost 20 percent of vaccines for long-term care facilities but it isn’t enough.

“This is both shocking and insulting,” said PHCA President and CEO Zach Shamberg.

Some long-term care facilities are just receiving their first clinics this week and some have opted out of the federal pharmacy partnership program.

“Because they could not wait any longer,” said PHCA President and CEO Zach Shamberg. “Instead, they found other partners and they opted to work with local pharmacies to try to expedite this process.”

Gov. Tom Wolf says 100% of the residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities, who wanted the vaccine, received one. 70% have received a second dose so far.

Out of those who wanted the vaccine at long-term care facilities, 70% have received their first dose so far.

“We adopted the federal program and maybe that’s something that we and the long-term care facilities should have a conversation with the federal government about to say maybe there’s a better way to do this, but I think the results have been pretty good so far,” Wolf said.

The Pa. Health Care Association has several solutions to the vaccine rollout which include prioritizing even more vaccine allocation for long-term care and developing a plan after the federal pharmacy partnership ends, for when new residents or staff members arrive, and calling for mass vaccination clinics.

The state has said it’s preparing for mass vaccination, but doesn’t have enough supply to act on it yet.

One other big issue is that providers need clear post-vaccine guidance from the Department of Health and Department of Human Services to be sure they can open their doors to visitors.

“We feel that we are creating a safe place to reunite our residents with their loved ones, but we need that OK from the state and we need to be at the table to help them craft what that looks like,” said Meredith Mills, COO of Country Meadows Retirement Communities.