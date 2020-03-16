PA Official provides an update on COVID-19

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM) Governor Wolf made a statement to give an update to the citizens of Pennsylvania. During the press conference, Governor Wolf stated that as of Midnight tonight (starting at 12:01 am on March 17, 2020) that all non-essential stores are ordered to close. This does not include grocery stores within the state. He states that this is anticipated to last for 2 weeks.

His administration said essential businesses include grocery stores, banks, gas stations, big box stores, daycares, pharmacies, and hardware stores, or stores that sell a range of consumer goods.

He encouraged that people communicate with their loved ones via phone or video chat.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine stated that there are currently 76 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Dr. Levine recommends that everyone obey the request for social distancing including the basic handwashing procedures.

