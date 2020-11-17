PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announces new, targeted restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday new targeted restrictions to help control the spread of COVID-19.

These new restrictions come as Pennsylvania is seeing record-high cases almost daily.

The new restrictions that are in place as of Friday, November 20 are as follows:

When you enter PA, you will need a negative test result within the past 72 hours. Otherwise, you must quarantine for 14 days or until you get a negative test result. This includes PA residents who leave the state. Medical workers who commute (DE, MD, NJ, etc.) are exempt but are encouraged to work from home when possible.

Masks required inside, when you are around people outside your family, EVEN IF you are also socially distanced (more than six feet) – EVEN IN YOUR OWN HOME, when you are with people from outside your household.

Levine announced that there are no plans to go back to the “colored phases” plan (green, yellow, red) that Pennsylvania was using at the beginning of the pandemic.