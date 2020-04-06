Pelosi seeking at least $1 trillion for next virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling House Democrats another $1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package.

Pelosi told Democrats on a Monday afternoon conference call that the current aid to Americans is not enough, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the call and granted anonymity.

Congress is considering more aid after passing a sweeping $2.2 trillion health care and economic package last month, the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

The centerpieces of that package included one-time $1,200 direct payments to Americans, along with forgivable small business loans for companies to keep making payroll. But Pelosi said they are not enough and more needs to be done, the person said.

The California Democrat has vowed to put the next package together in time for a House vote this month.

Both the House and Senate are adjourned through mid-April as the nation shuts down to grapple with the global pandemic.

