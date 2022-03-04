Penn State adjusts mask guidelines based on CDC guidance

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State University, located in State College, PA

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is adjusting its indoor mask policy for common spaces based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Masks will not be required in indoor common spaces in counties designated by the CDC as a “low” or “medium” level. This will start on March 7.

At this time, this applies to all Penn State campuses except for the College of Medicine and Schuylkill campus. You can see what level your county is at in the dropdown below:

The masking requirement will still be in place in classrooms, labs, and other academic and creative spaces, according to a statement from the university. Penn State said this will remain in effect regardless of CDC level destination.

“Additionally, masks will continue to be required where mandated by law, regulation or rule — including under guidance particular to individual workplaces or health care settings, COVID-19 testing centers and public transportation,” Penn State said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,219 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, adding that 76.6% of residents age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now