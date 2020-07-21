Pennsylvania reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than a thousand additional coronavirus infections were reported in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as health officials worked to stifle a recent spike in cases.

The state Health Department said the addition of 1,027 positive cases put the state’s running tally at nearly 103,000. Pennsylvania’s two biggest cities accounted for about a third of the latest infections, with 139 reported in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh, and 168 in Philadelphia.

There were also 20 additional deaths statewide, making for 7,038 since the pandemic reached Pennsylvania earlier this year.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now