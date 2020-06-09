Breaking News
Family identifies woman found along the Chemung River
Live Now
George Floyd Funeral Service from Houston

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 death toll passed 6,000 as the state Health Department on Tuesday reported 61 additional deaths linked to the disease.

Of the state’s 6,014 deaths, over two-thirds have occurred in nursing homes and other facilities that care for older adults.

State health officials also said Tuesday that 351 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Since early March, infections have been confirmed in more than 76,400 people in Pennsylvania.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Nearly a half-million people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now