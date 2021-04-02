People are enjoying seeing their loved ones inside nursing homes

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After months of not seeing each other, Harold Porter and his fiancé Joan Holter are excited to be in the same room together.

In December, Porter had to move into the Corning Center nursing home after he had a stroke. The distance has been difficult for the two, so when they got word that visitation restrictions allowed visitation, she has come to see her future husband several times.

The couple has known each other for decades. They are both widows now, but when their spouses were alive, they were all friends.