Perry mayor opposes Governor Whitmer’s executive order

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – City of Perry Mayor James Huguelet says he will not enforce Governor Whitmer’s executive order.

His administrative order calls the emergency laws confusing for thoughtful citizens.

“Together, as a community, we will overcome this pandemic, and as American, we will preserver and come out even stronger than before,” a press release from the mayor says in part. “Standing together, six feet apart, we are #PerryStrong.”

The full press release is available below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png