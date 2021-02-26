Pfizer CEO says third booster shot could increase antibodies ’10 to 20-fold’

(NBC NEWS/WETM) – According to NBC News, despite the 95% effectiveness at preventing coronavirus infection after two doses of its vaccine, Pfizer is now seeing what a third dose might do.

Pfizer announced on Feb. 25 that a booster shot is being studied among people who received their first doses of the vaccine more than six months ago.

In an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the hope is that a third dose will boost the immune response even higher, offering better protection against variants.

“We believe that the third dose,” Bourla said, “will raise the antibody response 10- to 20- fold.”

18 News spoke with Jack Wheeler, Steuben County manager, who wants people to know this will not affect the current doses they are receiving in the Twin Tiers.

“What we’ve been hearing is that the potential of a booster is still months off,” said Wheeler. “So, if there is any good news, it is that a booster will not take away from anyone looking to access the very limited supply of vaccine out there anytime soon.”