The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – The FDA may be close to authorizing Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, for use in adolescents.

According to several media reports, including the New York Times, the announcement could come at any time.

If it does, the CDC would hold an emergency meeting and issue recommendations.

A recent study showed the two-dose Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective in children between 12 and 15 years old.