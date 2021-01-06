Phase 1B start date of COVID-19 vaccine distribution unknown

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID-19 vaccination distribution has been off to a slow start, and according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, this is due to a limited supply.

As many of us wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine, hospitals are continuing to administer their allotments to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Governor Cuomo is threatening to fine hospitals if they don’t use their allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine quick enough.

In order for the state to go into phase 1B, Governor Andrew Cuomo musts deems that the state has vaccinated enough healthcare workers in phase 1A.

A date for phase 1B has not yet been announced, which will include essential workers and people 75 and older.