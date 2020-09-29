Phoenix Academy moving to virtual learning after employees, student test positive for COVID-19

(WETM) – The Phoenix Academy Special Education Program at the GST BOCES Bush Campus will be moving to virtual learning for all students effective Wednesday, Sept. 30 after three additional employees and one student tested positive for COVID-19.

The virtual learning will “continue until further notice,” according to GST BOCES.

We continue to work with the Chemung County Health Department and are following all required protocols.

GST BOCES also announced on Tuesday that Freedom Academy will be moving to virtual learning until further notice.

