1  of  3
Breaking News
Steuben County has two additional deaths from COVID-19, 10 total First death in Tioga County from COVID-19 Chemung County at 51 total COVID-19 cases

Photo Gallery: Rivers Casino staff feeding Ellis Hospital workers

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan and Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Volunteer staff after making meals for hospital workers. (Rivers Resort and Casino)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers from Rivers Casino and Resort dedicated their Saturday to help keep the medical community fed, even while practicing social distancing.

Volunteer staff from the casino prepared and delivered Holiday Turkey dinners for Ellis Hospital health care workers, and plan on another delivery for Sunday.

Like your favorite Thanksgiving meal, Saturday’s menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, corn, and pumpkin pie.

On Tuesday, the volunteers will prepare and deliver meals to St. Peter’s Hospital, Mohawk Ambulance, SEAT Center, and cancer patients at NYOH.

Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated that the casino shut down, employees have been preparing and delivering meals, fresh produce, sandwiches, water, and snacks to community organizations throughout the region, including Bethesda House, SEAT Center, Joseph’s House & Shelter, American Cancer Society’s “Hope House,” and veterans’ groups.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now