Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites to return to Bradford County in January

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health, along with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will be holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Bradford County in early January.

The program titled the HERO truck initiative will be making a return for the second time after having given 302 vaccines across the county between Dec. 17 and 18.

The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer the vaccines and is staffed with nursing professionals.

The truck will be returning to Bradford County on Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan 8 at the following locations:

Friday, Jan. 7

Rome Township Community Building, 28083 State Route 187, Rome from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Second St. Wyalusing, Pa. from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Columbia Township Community Building/Bradley Hall, 3290 Watkins Hill Rd, Columbia Crossroads, from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building, 940 Springbrook Dr., Canton, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

The truck will be stocked with both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and a supply of the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine.

Both adult and child doses, as well as booster doses and primary first doses, will be available as well as second dose shots for those who received their first dose from the truck on Dec. 17 and 18.

No registration is required to visit the truck, walk-ins are encouraged.

For more information about the clinics, you may contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at 570-265-5022.