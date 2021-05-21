Pop-up vaccine sites coming to NYS airports

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday seven new pop-up vaccination sites at airports in New York City, White Plains, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. The sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first come, first served basis using the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Our vaccination pop-up sites have been instrumental in helping us reach more New Yorkers who need to get vaccinated, and given the success of our pilot program at subway and train stations across the MTA network, we are getting creative once more by bringing the vaccine to our airports,” Governor Cuomo said.  

The sites will be open from May 24-28 at the following airports:

  • JFK International Airport 
  • LaGuardia Airport 
  • Westchester County Airport 
  • Albany International Airport 
  • Syracuse Hancock International Airport 
  • Greater Rochester International Airport
  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport

