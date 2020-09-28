Positive case of COVID-19 at Corning-Painted Post Middle School

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee at Corning-Painted Post Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

The Corning-Painted Post School District has received its first notification of a positive COVID-19 case. A non-instructional staff member at Corning-Painted Post Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The District is working closely with the Steuben County Health Department and is following all of their recommendations and protocols. All direct contacts of the individual at Corning-Painted Post Middle School have been informed and a communication has been issued to all staff and Middle School families notifying them of the confirmed positive case.

Per the Steuben County Health Department, the staff member that tested positive and the staff that were in direct contact with the positive case are quarantined for 14 days. No students were in direct contact per the Department of Health guidelines.
 

The Corning-Painted Post School District assures the community that our schools have been and continue to be sanitized and disinfected daily.  We are following all cleaning protocols required by the state. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. 

We would like to take this time to remind our school community to follow best practices and wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash hands well and often. 

If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact Steuben County Public Health at (607) 664-2438. For questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. For questions about your child’s education, please contact Superintendent Michelle Caulfield at ask@cppmail.com

Steuben County currently has 79 cases of COVID-19.

