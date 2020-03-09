Positive coronavirus cases up to 142 in NYS; Governor Cuomo introduces New York State hand sanitizer to help combat coronavirus

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The number of positive coronavirus cases in New York State has risen slightly to 142 total. Of those positive cases, only eight are hospitalized.

 New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a new way for New York State to combat to coronavirus: New York State hand sanitizer. The Governor says the state will be able to produce 100,000 gallons of the hand sanitizer a week, and it will go to government agencies, schools, and prisons. Cuomo said New Rochelle will be one of the areas to receive the hand sanitizer first.

After his hand sanitizer announcement, Cuomo reiterated that the public should not panic, and should continue hand washing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

