Preparation vs. Panic Buying: The psychology of over-shopping

(NBC News/WETM) – Crammed shopping carts and store shelves stripped bare continue to be a common sight.

Many grocery stores are seeing shortages on their shelves as the coronavirus pandemic continues on. Meat factories are starting to shut down causing a shortage in supply in the industry.

Store owners and managers are now having to limit the amount on certain items like meat and canned goods as they prepare for a potential second wave of panic buying.

“We working with our vendors going forward,” said Paul Minier, Manager of Minier’s Grocery Store. “It could be on an allocation basis where we’re going to get you allocated a certain amount of cases.”

Experts say while it’s good to be prepared, we should be aware of panic buying.

Dr. Stephanie Gorka studies and treats anxiety, and says panic buying is rooted in fear and uncertainty.



“People are buying and trying to take action in a way to get back control, so they’ll feel a sense of relief,” she explains.



Biology can play a role too. Some brains are wired to react more strongly to stress and uncertainty.



“For them, it puts everything in overdrive,” Dr. Gorka said. “They are extra motivated to relieve and escape their distress.”



In addition to possibly causing a strain on supply, panic buying doesn’t work.



“What people are experiencing is ‘My pantry is full, my shelves are stocked but I still feel this high level of anxiety. And now what?’” Dr. Gorka said.



She suggests people monitor their anxiety.

– Are you obsessing over shopping lists?

– Worrying so much that you’re not a present partner or parent?

You should also recognize that anxiety during times like these is normal, but also manageable.